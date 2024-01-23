State to help South Bend investigate the city's largest fatality fire in at least 37 years

A house at 222 N. LaPorte Ave. burns Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, in South Bend. Five children died in the fire, a sixth was airlifted to Indianapolis for treatment at a specialized pediatric burn unit, and one South Bend firefighter was injured when he fell through the second floor to the first but was treated and released from the hospital.

SOUTH BEND — Sunday's house fire that killed five children and injured a sixth as well as a firefighter might be the deadliest in the city's history.

"For 37 years, I've been in a lot of incidents," South Bend Fire Department Chief Carl Buchanon said. "We've had some fatalities in the city of South Bend throughout that time, but this, to my knowledge, is the most that we've had."

A search of Tribune archives also failed to find evidence of a deadlier fire.

About 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 21, the South Bend Fire Department responded to a residential fire report at 222 N. LaPorte Ave.

Six victims, ages 17 months to 11 years old, were extracted from the fire.

The youngest five children died and the 11-year-old was transported to Memorial Hospital and later airlifted to a specialized pediatric burn center in Indianapolis.

The fire department has not relayed an update on her condition but said, "She's hanging in there; she's fighting."

South Bend Police Chief Carl Buchanon speaks at a news conference Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, at the South Bend Central Fire Station about Sunday’s fatal house fire on LaPorte Avenue where five children died.

South Bend Community School Corp. Superintendent Todd Cummings issued a statement expressing grief over the deaths. Three of the children, including the hospitalized 11-year-old, were enrolled in South Bend schools, said Cummings, who added that counselors will be available to the school community.

In addition to the children, an adult male, who Buchanon said is related to the children, was in the home at the time and tried to make a valiant attempt at saving the children.

"The adult was able to get themselves out of the structure and, as far as we know, that adult did survive."

At this stage of the investigation, the fire department doesn't have any information regarding how or where the fire started.

“We’re not sure at this particular time what was the primary area, just that it spread rapidly," Buchanon said. "Investigators have not had enough time to determine cause or location."

Buchanon added, "Given the weather conditions and the wind, all it needs is a source and it’s gonna continue to burn.”

The firefighters in Engine 2, "demonstrated exceptional bravery," said Buchanon, who was on the scene during the incident, adding that firefighters were challenged with the inclement weather and brutal winds.

The fire crew suppressed a significant portion of the fire on the first floor, Buchanon said, and moved to the second floor, where the victims were reported to be trapped.

One firefighter sustained injuries when he fell through the second floor onto the first floor. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment and is now recovering at home. Buchanon said he will be examined by an orthopedist before he returns to work, which is expected to be soon. The chief did not name the injured firefighter.

Buchanon also did not say if the original 911 call came from inside the house or from a neighbor or bystander. He referred to dispatch, which stated, "We have one caller inside the residence saying their not able to see anything." An updated warning was sent at 6:20 p.m. which stated, "a structure fire entrapment" and "heavy fire in the attic."

As a message to the public, Buchanon encourages residents not to "think that you can extinguish anything yourself. Call 911," he urged. "At least get us en route so that we can get there as soon as possible."

The fire department extends its deepest sympathies not only to the family but also the families of the department's firefighters.

"While this incident casts a shadow over our community, particularly due to the loss of young lives, it was also a poignant reminder of the courage and dedication displayed by the member of South Bend Fire Department," Buchanon said. "Properties can be rebuilt, but lives will never be replaced."

A frozen stuffed animal lies on the ground among some charred wood Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, at the site of a residential fire Sunday night at 222 N. LaPorte Ave. in South Bend. Five children died in the blaze.

Investigators at the state's Fire Marshal's office are working to determine the cause of the fire and understand what happened.

"I had a knot in my stomach," Indiana State Fire Marshal Steve Jones said. "It's so tragic."

