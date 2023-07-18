State House in Boston evacuated for basement fire, state police say

The State House was evacuated on Tuesday afternoon after an electrical fire was discovered in the basement, state police said.

The fire quickly grew to two alarms by 3 p.m. with smoke conditions in parts of the building, officials said. Boston firefighters are on scene.

“At this time, it appears the fire was confined to the basement. We are not aware of any injuries,” state police said.

DEVELOPING: MA State House has been evacuated after state police say a fire broke out in a transformer room in the sub-basement. Police say there’s been smoke conditions in other parts of the building, no injuries. Big response. Gathering updates on @boston25 pic.twitter.com/f7swED9LIH — Litsa Pappas (@LitsaPappas) July 18, 2023

The basement fire was discovered at approximately 2:12 p.m., state police said.

The fire is in a transformer room in the building’s sub-basement, state police said. Emergency responders are awaiting electrical utility to cut power before they make entry to extinguish the fire.

Companies are working at the State House for a report of a transformer fire in the basement. A 2nd alarm was ordered and the building has been evacuated, awaiting ⁦@EversourceMA⁩ pic.twitter.com/F0Gmgl5HMU — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) July 18, 2023

There are smoke conditions in other parts of the building.

State Police troopers assigned to the Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit and Crime Scene Services personnel are responding to assist Boston Fire investigators, state police said.

Approximately 50 mins ago a fire was discovered in a transformer room in a sub-basement at the #StateHouse. Building has been evacuated. @BostonFire on scene. Bowdoin, Beacon and Hancock and Dern Streets are closed to the public at this time. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 18, 2023

“This is standard operation for all significant fires and should NOT be interpreted that any conclusion has been made as to whether the fire is suspicious,” state police said.

Both Gov. Maura Healey and Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll were in the building at the time and were both safely evacuated, the governor’s office has confirmed.

Bowdoin, Beacon and Hancock and Dern streets are closed to the public.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW