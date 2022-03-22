State House debate: Is $3.89 minimum wage enough for tipped workers?

PROVIDENCE — In those corners of the Rhode Island work-world where employees rely on tips, the minimum an employer is required to pay is $3.89 an hour.

The assumption: waiters, waitresses and other "tipped employees" make at least as much — if not more — with gratuities as they would if R.I. guaranteed them the same $12.25 an hour, $490 a week, $25,480 a year minimum wage as other 40-hour-a-week employees.

But it doesn't always work out that way.

State lawmakers were confronted last week with the backstory for tipped workers both nationally and locally in jobs where:

• The "management requires women in tipped occupations to wear suggestive or sexually revealing uniforms."

• A complaint could cost them their jobs.

• Some employers simply ignore the law requiring them to make up the difference if an employee's tips and wages fall short of the $12.25 "minimum" wage for all other workers.

The reliance on tips also "forces its overwhelmingly female workforce to [confront] endless sexism and harassments," said advocate Jordan Goyette, speaking on behalf of Reclaim RI. "All because smiling and playing nice means the difference between whether they have the money to pay the babysitter when they get home that night."

R.I.'s tip wage was last raised on Jan. 1, 2017, when it went up to $3.89 an hour.

At a House Labor Committee hearing last week, Rep. Leonela Felix — the sponsor of the legislation to do away with Rhode Island's $3.89 "sub-minimum wage" by Jan. 1, 2028, cited these national findings:

"In investigations of over 9,000 restaurants, the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) found ... that 84 percent of investigated restaurants were in violation of wage and hour laws, nearly 1,200 violations of the requirement to bring tipped workers’ wages up to the minimum wage.

"Among the restaurants that were investigated, tipped workers were cheated out of nearly $5.5 million."

The push for higher minimum wage

But Rhode Island's restaurant owners pushed back. So did others in the state's business community to a companion push by Rep. Brianna Henries to raise Rhode Island's minimum wage for all workers to $19 an hour — instead of the current $15 target — by Jan. 1, 2025.

If the R.I. legislature adopted Felix's bill — H7348 — as written, Sarah Bratko, representing the RI Hospitality Association, said the minimum wage in her industry would leap from $3.89 to $6.95 an hour on Jan. 1, 2023. (It would then go up by $2 a year until it matched the minimum wage for all other workers.)

Put another way: "Rhode Island restaurants would be required to absorb a $3.06 increase in hourly wages next year — an almost 80% increase — at a time when the industry is struggling to survive," Bratko said.

"It is important to note that servers themselves oppose the elimination of the tipped wage because it will lead to a decrease in their wages,''

She cited the turnaround by one of the country’s best-known restaurateurs, Danny Meyer, five years after his Union Square Hospitality Group eliminated tipping in 2015 to much fanfare.

"The restaurant group lost over 40% of its long-term staff due to the lower wages. By 2020, the restaurant group abandoned the practice," Bratko said.

She noted a turnaround in Maine as well, "after more than 5,000 servers joined a group dedicated to overturning the referendum" that had eliminated the tip wage there two years earlier.

Added John Simmons, president of the R.I. Business Coalition: Raising costs could force small business owners "to cut jobs and/or reduce their employees’ hours, if they are not forced to close entirely."

Focusing on the bid to raise the tip wage specifically, he said tipped employees do not "actually earn only $3.89."

"Federal and state law require that if an employee’s combined gratuities and base wage does not equal the regular minimum wage rate of $12.25 per hour, the employer must compensate for the difference," he said.

Rhode Island's tip wage is not the lowest, but it lags the $6.15 an hour minimum in Massachusetts.

Who are tipped wage workers today?

The Rhode Island-based Economic Progress Institute answered the question this way in its own testimony: 2/3 are women; 2/3 are ages 24+; 29% are married; 32% are parents; 19% are Latino/Latina; 10% are Black Americans.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Rhode Island State House debate on minimum wage for tipped workers