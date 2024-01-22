State House sessions canceled for Tuesday because of weather concerns

LANSING — All activities in the state House of Representatives have been canceled for Tuesday because of weather concerns.

Michigan House Speaker Joe Tate made the call on Monday based on forecasts for a mix of rain, snow, sleet and freezing rain in the Lansing area beginning Monday afternoon.

That means the House Economic Development and Small Business Committee meeting on the Michigan Multimedia Jobs Act will be rescheduled, officials said. The committee was set to hear presentations on House Bills 4907 and 4908, which would provide incentives for producing multimedia projects such as film, television and streaming in Michigan.

No new date for the hearing was announced.

