Here’s when the state income tax refund will arrive and how much you should expect

Gov. Brian Kemp said that the Department of Revenue will begin issuing the one-time tax refunds starting this week.

“Single filers and married individuals who file separately could receive a maximum refund of $250. Head of Household filers could receive a maximum refund of $375. Married individuals who file joint returns could receive a maximum refund of $500. The refund amount will be based on an individual’s tax liability,” the governor’s office said in a news release Wednesday.

Kemp signed a bill into law in March allowing for the refunds, saying “years of responsible, conservative budgeting” allowed them to return the money to taxpayers.

“As hardworking Georgians face rising inflation caused by failed federal government policies, we are doing what we can to provide relief by returning their money back into their pockets,” Kemp said.

The refund comes with a big price tag, a $1.6 billion hit on the state’s budget.

Many Democrats questioned the huge price tag and wondered if at least some of that money could be directed to some of their legislative priorities including expanding Medicaid.

“I think it’s another misguided initiative from the governor,” said state Rep. James Beverly, D-Macon. “It’s misguided because there are 500,000 Georgians right now who don’t have health insurance. We can cover the coverage gap right now with that money.”

“Due to the volume of refunds, it may take some time for all refunds to be processed. The Department anticipates issuing substantially all the refunds by early August for returns filed by April 18, 2022,” the governor’s office said.

The state said your refund will not be issued until your 2021 tax return has been processed.

