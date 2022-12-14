State inmate sentenced for sex assault of a child facing child rape charges

Dec. 14—NANTICOKE — Before his arrest in 2017 for having sex with a young girl Christopher Cornell raped two other girls, arrest papers said.

Cornell, 26, an inmate at the state Correctional Institution at Fayette, provided a signed statement to Pennsylvania State Police admitting to having indecent contact just once with only one of the girls, the arrest papers said.

District Justice Donald Whitaker denied bail for Cornell following his arraignment Tuesday on felony charges of child rape, statutory sexual assault, indecent assault and corruption of minors.

The second set of charges related to a seven-month period in 2017 when Cornell was living in Nanticoke and Laurel Run, the arrest papers said.

An affidavit of probable cause filed against Cornell said the girls were approximately 9 and 10 when the sexual assaults occurred.

One of the girls told investigators Cornell played a game called "Peek-A-Boo" that involved her sitting on his lap and their "private parts" touching. The girl also recalled Cornell watching them and touching them while they showered.

The girl added Cornell told her "not to tell anyone what had happened or he would get into big trouble" and go to jail.

The other girl described similar contact, with Cornell having "her ride him in the bathroom."

State police interviewed Cornell twice in November. He stated he was frequently alone with the girls and another boy. He wasarrested on Sept. 27 of this year for statutory rape.

During the Nov. 29 interview at the state police barracks at Belle Vernon, Westmoreland County, Cornell said he saw one of the girls naked and she saw him naked. He said on one occasion their genitals touched while they were swimming in a lake and her bathing suit fell off.

After the second interview concluded, Cornell asked an investigator for piece of paper and pen and wrote down, he was with one of the girls in the bathroom "and it only happened one time. She was on my lap and she was rubbing herself back and forth." The statement was made voluntarily by Cornell, state police said in the affidavit.

Reach Jerry Lynott at 570-991-6120 or on Twitter @TLJerryLynott.