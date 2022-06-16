State inmate waives hearing in Seneca store robbery case

Jun. 16—NEOSHO, Mo. — An inmate at the Jefferson City Correctional Center waived a preliminary hearing this week on charges he is facing in connection with a robbery two years ago of Big Daddy's convenience store in Seneca.

Jerry J. Nichols, 40, waived the hearing Monday in Newton County Circuit Court on felony counts of stealing and armed criminal action. He had been charged with first-degree robbery in the case, but the Newton County prosecutor's office amended that particular count down to stealing prior to his decision to waive.

The prosecutor's office indicated that the robbery charge was reduced to stealing as part of an anticipated plea deal with Nichols, who is currently serving a seven-year sentence on convictions for burglary, forgery and vehicle tampering.

Associate Judge Christine Rhoades set Nichols' initial appearance in a trial division of the court for July 19.

Big Daddy's was robbed April 30, 2020, by a man who entered the store wearing a red bandanna over his face and asked to buy some cigarettes and cigars. As the clerk retrieved the cigarettes for him, the suspect slipped behind the counter and put a knife to the clerk's throat, according to a probable-cause affidavit.

The robber took about $800 from the cash register and about $28 worth of lottery tickets, beverages and cigarettes and fled westbound into Oklahoma in a Ford Escape with a temporary tag for a rear license plate.

Nichols was developed as a suspect when a man who had sold the vehicle to a woman in Oklahoma a few months previously recognized the car in a social media posting of a surveillance camera photo of the suspect's vehicle and reported it to law enforcement.

The car's owner was contacted, and she reported that Nichols had taken her car and failed to return it, according to the affidavit.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.