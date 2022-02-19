State inspector general releases videos of death at Norwich Police Department

Feb. 19—NORWICH — The Office of the inspector General on Friday released video footage of what appears to be the last moments of life for a 42-year-old Norwich man who died in police custody.

Brenton Chambers, 42, died on Feb. 4 while being held at the Norwich Police Department. The four videos released Friday, however, do not shed light on the cause of his death, which the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said is pending further study. One of the videos contains graphic footage.

Chambers' death and apparent delay in the release of video, as required by the state's police accountability act, had sparked criticism and a protest last week in Norwich, Roland Dunham of New London said. Dunham, the president of New London Lions Club, helped organize a protest under the Black Lives Matter New London banner and is planning another protest in Norwich on Saturday.

He said several social justice groups, such as the Self Defense Brigade, want to call attention to what he called a lack of transparency from police and the state Office of the Inspector General in the days following Chambers' death.

"Shady. If you weren't doing anything shady, you wouldn't be withholding evidence. People were concerned. They weren't honest and forthcoming," Dunham said. "We want answers. The police accountability bill needs some teeth in it. This is unacceptable."

Under the police accountability act, footage from a police vehicle or body-worn camera is to be made available to the public upon request within 48 hours after being reviewed by a police officer or 96 hours even if it has not been reviewed.

Dunham said from what he has heard, Chambers was the owner of a vape shop and invested in the community. He had not yet had time to review all of the videos released on Friday. One of the questions he was hoping to have answered was how long it took for police to respond to aid Chambers.

Tamara Lanier, a vice president of the New London NAACP, was a member of the state legislature's Police Transparency and Accountability Task Force. She said she was alarmed to hear that the inspector general's office initially indicated it would not release the videos until the conclusion of the investigation.

"People have been talking about the lack of communication from police. This has kind of fueled suspicion and speculation that something was afoot, something was going on," she said.

Her first impression, after watching some of the released videos, is that "police engaged with him respectfully."

Three of the videos released by the Office of the Inspector General on Friday shows the initial arrest at an unidentified location, Chambers being booked at Norwich police headquarters and Chambers having what appears to be a medical episode in a prison cell.

The 18:19-minute-long video shows Chambers sitting on a metal bench in the cell at the Norwich Police Department, breathing heavy and head nodding. At one point in the video, Chambers starts to take long breaths, gasps and collapses backward with his head striking the wall. At 3:45 a.m. he starts shaking and goes into what appears to be convulsions. By 3:47 a.m. he is mostly still. Two police officers come to check on Chambers at 3:48 a.m., open his cell and call to him, "Hey, pal." He does not respond.

Chambers eventually is pulled from the bench onto the floor, where CPR appears to be administered. Only the bottom portion of his body is visible in the video, however. Medics arrive by 3:56 a.m.

Chambers was arrested on charges of violation of probation, criminal possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance. In one of the videos, he tells an officer it was cocaine and not fentanyl that police had seized. He also denied that a gun, apparently recovered from his apartment, is his.

After his arrest, Chambers was at some point during the night or morning of Feb. 4 taken to the hospital for medical attention because of his complaint of foot pain, the Office of the Inspector General said in a statement.

The fourth video released by the Office of the Inspector General was of Chambers' return to the police department in a police vehicle, where he can be seen wearing some sort of medical boot on his foot. An officer is carrying his sandal.

Lanier said by not showing the videos in a timely manner, "people assume the worst."

"That was the whole purpose of the (police accountability) bill. Trust in the police department. Right out of the gate, the first local case anyway, we deviate from the 48 to 96 hours rule," she said.

An email to the Office of the Inspector General seeking comment was not immediately returned. The Connecticut State Police Central District Major Crime Squad has an open investigation.

