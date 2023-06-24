State inspectors downgrade Lackawanna County child protection agency's license

Jun. 23—Lackawanna County Office of Youth and Family Services caseworkers let children live in homes unfit for humans, failed to properly track cases and conduct interviews and put children at risk, despite what they witnessed, according to a state inspection report made public Friday.

Citing dozens of violations in their inspection report, the state Department of Human Services downgraded the agency's license from regular to provisional for a period that began May 16 and ends Nov. 15.

Failure to improve could mean another provisional license. After four provisional licenses, the state can revoke the agency's license.

The license downgrade comes amid a criminal investigation into incidents that District Attorney Mark Powell said risked children's safety.

In November, Scranton police seized a hard drive from the Office of Youth and Family Services after finding a woman dead in a Pine Brook apartment and her three juvenile children living in filth. A month later, police obtained search warrants to investigate two more instances of children living in homes strewn with animal feces and trash.

In a statement issued Friday, county officials attributed the troubles largely to staffing shortages. But in its formal response to the department, the agency also said the shortages were worsened by an "ethically challenged" and "legally questionable" Scranton police investigation that panicked staff and scared off potential new hires.

In a text, Powell accused the agency of trying "to shift the blame for their outrageous conduct."

The agency developed plans to address shortcomings, mostly through training, consistent attention to regulations and efforts to hire staff, according to the inspection report. The county said the report creates tracking work without additional financial help.

"We have 40 open positions and they're having to handle 9,000 cases a year," county Solicitor Frank Ruggiero said. County personnel records show the office with 19 fewer caseworkers and one less supervisor since March 2022.

County Department of Human Services Director William Browning said state officials acknowledge lack of staffing largely created the problems.

"We can't get out quick enough and respond quick enough," Browning said. "And we had already told them before that because of our staffing crisis that we're triaging cases the best we can, which means if it's a case of sex abuse versus parent-child conflict, we've got to get to the sex abuse. If it's a fracture versus a dirty home, we're going to the fracture case and the physical abuse case first."

In the county statement, Browning pledges to keep trying "to respond to the best of our ability with the highest quality services to our clients — children, single parents and families."

The provisional license is based on an inspection of 75 random agency records of cases from thousands available between Jan. 9 and 17.

In those 75 cases, state inspectors found dozens of violations, many procedural such as failing to file reports or risk assessments on time and sometimes not at all or failing to notify parents within seven days that the agency accepted a case.

They also found:

Caseworkers noted deplorable conditions in a home in 2021, but "did not provide or arrange for appropriate services to assure the safety of the children and left the children in the home."

Risk assessments did not accurately reflect conditions in a home that multiple caseworkers visited and found "garbage, food, wrappers, and other debris strewn throughout."

"At one point, the heat could not be safely turned on due to the debris piled along the walls of the home," the inspector wrote. "(The person in charge) had mental health and physical health concerns that prevented (the person) from meeting the needs of the children. These were also noted throughout the life of the case. (The person) was frequently told ... to clean the house, (and) even had supports in place to assist, but, despite these interventions, home conditions were not significantly improved throughout the life of the case."

One case where the agency didn't act to protect the child had the parent leaving care up to "various individuals that (the parent) either allowed to move into the home or resided within their home." Twice, police found the child cared for by people incapacitated by drugs or alcohol. Scranton's Department of Health eventually condemned the home.

One case had "a consistent pattern of substandard housing and parental refusal to follow medical recommendations for the children." The two-room rental "was overcrowded and also housed at least 12 cats." Despite repeated complaints, the agency allowed children to stay there until the home was condemned for health and safety violations.

Caseworkers reported an inability to find one family, even though they had two addresses and made no "attempts at contacts."

Despite finding a home unsafe, the agency acted only three days later to gain custody of children.

A caseworker found a home unsafe, but the child was not removed until another caseworker visited.

Police took custody of children living in a home unfit for human habitation. The agency received allegations about conditions in 2021 and 2022, and caseworker notes showed they couldn't visit every room because of "dogs locked up in certain rooms."

State inspectors noted 142 times when assessments of cases referred to the agency were not reported to the state's ChildLine within 60 days.

Supervisors did not review six cases every 10 days as required "to ensure that services were consistent with the level of risk to the child." In two cases, when supervisors were required to notify a primary care provider of a protective investigation's status, they didn't.

The risk assessment of a 2021 case "appeared to be copied" from one completed in 2019.

The agency received multiple referrals of problems in one case, but case notes show no interviews with children during home visits. Police removed children in 2022, when the home was deemed unfit for human habitation. It is not known if this is the same case noted above.

In another case, staff did not interview children, household members or sources of reports. In that case, someone reported a person involved had gone to jail for "raping a minor and a child victim had bruising and a cut."

One child was not notified of his/her right to a lawyer and other rights.

In one case, case records do not "accurately reflect" a child's "outstanding medical issues" and a home's condition was noted as "moderate" despite safety concerns that led to condemnation.

The agency received 18 reports on one family, but only one risk assessment was found in an electronic file.

State inspectors will return to the agency at some point to ensure they complied with recommended changes.

Terrie Morgan-Besecker and Joseph Kohut, staff writers, contributed to this report.

