State insurance department to help Montgomery Co. residents with tornado claims

A 2019 Fort Campbell Boulevard strip center that housed Redwood Chinese Restaurant, Sun Tan City, Luigi's Pizza and more was totally destroyed by an EF-3 tornado in Clarksville on Dec. 9. The structures lay in waste on Dec. 13, 2023.

Almost two months following the devastating Dec. 9 tornado that made a path through Clarksville, the State of Tennessee is offering assistance for people who are struggling with their insurance claims.

The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (TDCI) is working with the City of Clarksville and Montgomery County to assist residents who were affected by the tornado and are now having issues with their insurance claims.

TDCI Consumer Insurance Service Division representatives will be at the Clarksville- Montgomery County Public Library the week of Feb. 5 to provide some help for these residents.

Representatives will be there Monday- Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

According to a press release from the Mayor of Clarksville office, the TDCI Consumer Insurance Services Division was able to see more than $17.45 million returned to Tennessee consumers last year through numerous mediation and restitution efforts.

TDCI Consumer Insurance Services Division director Vickie Trice is encouraging Montgomery County residents who have questions regarding their policies and insurance coverage to stop by the library next week.

“TCDI’s Consumer Insurance Services team is always ready to assist consumers who may feel as if an insurance claim has been unjustly denied, or if they have questions or concerns about their insurance policies,” Trice said.

Those who need TDCI assistance can also call 615) 741-2218 or (800) 342-4029, or Trice directly at (615) 739-7015.

You can also submit a TDCI complaint form online and it will be assigned to an Insurance Investigator upon receipt.

Next week is also the last week Montgomery County residents can apply for FEMA relief services, with the deadline set for Monday, Feb. 12.

Representatives of FEMA are also located at the Clarksville- Montgomery County Public Library to help people apply, check on their application status and other assistance related to the tornado.

You can apply for FEMA by going online at disasterassistance.gov/, the FEMA mobile app or by calling 1-800-621-3362 from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time.

FEMA recommends having the listed information on hand when applying:

A current phone number where you can be contacted

Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are staying

Social Security number

a general list of damage and losses

Nanking information if you choose direct deposit

If insured, the policy number or the agent and/ or the company name

