State investigates Nashville DA over security camera audio recordings

The state has opened a wiretapping investigation into the Davidson County District Attorney's office, records reveal.

A Feb. 10 letter from Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti to Nashville District Attorney General Glenn Funk said Skrmetti's office is investigating whether the DA violated state criminal laws — including wiretapping laws. The letter asked Funk to preserve all records tied to the purchase, installation, maintenance and operation of recording devices. Deputy Attorney General Scott Sutherland also signed the letter.

Funk replied to the request in a letter dated Feb. 13, denying any wrongdoing.

"We have never conducted any unauthorized audio or video recording of any area where a person has a legitimate expectation of privacy," Funk said in the letter. "We know what the law allows and what the law prohibits."

Funk's letter stated that the work his office performs is dangerous and that his agency installed something akin to "Ring cameras" on the front doors of its offices for security purposes.

"We often receive threats," Funk wrote in the letter. "Some of these threats are credible, imminent and life threatening."

Funk detailed recent threats of death and violence by an individual made to an assistant district attorney general, which led to a 10-hour standoff with law enforcement, shots fired at police and an apartment building being set on fire. He also said security guards at the DA's office have discovered weapons on visitors.

"I will never forsake my duty to provide a safe working environment for the 160 members of my office," Funk said.

He added that their measures have not led to improper capturing of audio or video in protected areas.

The letters stemmed from a NewsChannel5 report this month about audio recordings.

