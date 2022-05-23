State investigates officer-involved shooting in Stewart County

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations is looking into a shooting involving a Stewart County Sheriff's Office deputy.

Sheriff Frankie Gray said the incident happened May 21 when deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle in the area of Hayes Ridge Road, according to a SCSO press release.

The release said the vehicle was located of Highway 46 when deputies attempted to talk to the driver of the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle pointed a weapon at deputies and refused to exit the vehicle. The driver fired multiple shots at the deputies, the release said. Deputies then returned fire fatally wounding the suspect.

The sheriff's office has not named the suspect or deputies involved in the shooting.

