State investigating fatal shooting by Cherry Hill officer

Attorney General Matthew Platkin's office in investigating a police-involved shooting in Cherry Hill.

CHERRY HILL A police shot dead a man Tuesday, the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General said Tuesday.

The incident occurred at around 2 p.m. Tuesday near the 3000 block of Chapel Avenue West in Cherry Hill. One man, identified only as a "male civilian" by the Attorney General's Office, was killed.

The state Attorney General's Office of Public Integrity and Accountability is now investigating as required any time a death occurs during an encounter with law enforcement or while the decedent is in custody.

No further information was released.

