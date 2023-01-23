State investigating officer-involved shooting in Macedonia

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is in Macedonia at the scene of an officer-involved shooting.

The state team was called by local police to investigate the incident, which occurred Sunday evening in the 500 block of East Aurora Road, BCI spokesman Steve Irwin confirmed. Irwin said no officers were injured but could not speak to the condition of the suspect, who is believed to have been transported to a local hospital.

A staffer at the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Officer said he was not aware of the incident. A Summit County dispatcher who oversees Macedonia and other jurisdictions said no one at the police station in Macedonia was available to comment, and dispatchers were not authorized to speak to the media.

Cleveland 19 News broadcast footage of an active crime scene investigation at the Burlington, an off-price department store retailer located on East Aurora Road (Route 82) in a shopping plaza between state Route 8 and Interstate 271.

This article will be updated when more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: State investigating Macedonia officer-involved shooting at department store