State investigating Sunday shooting in Eau Claire

Sep. 5—EAU CLAIRE — State investigators are looking into a Sunday night shooting by Eau Claire police officers.

According to a statement by the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Eau Claire officers responded to the 1900 block of Declaration Drive at about 11:40 p.m. Sunday, following a report of a domestic disturbance. A man with a gun was confronted at the scene, and officers fired. The man was hit and transported to a local hospital. He was reportedly in stable condition.

The officers are on administrative leave in accordance with department policy.

Investigators from the Division of Criminal Investigation, part of the Wisconsin DOB, are heading the investigation. That includes review of body camera footage from officers' cameras and a firearm recovered at the scene.

Investigative reports will be turned over to the Eau Claire County District Attorney upon completion.