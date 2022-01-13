State investigators: Apparent cremated remains of at least 89 people found at Akron church

Greater Faith Missionary Baptist Church where Shawnte Hardin is the pastor.

State investigators this week seized what appear to be cremated remains of at least 89 people from the abandoned Akron church of Shawnte Hardin, who was indicted last year on a slew of felony charges over his alleged mishandling of bodies across Ohio.

Court documents released Thursday include the names of 89 people whose apparent remains were discovered in boxes or biohazard bags inside Greater Faith Missionary Baptist Church at 825 E. Buchtel Ave. by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

More: Cremated remains of dozens reportedly found in former Akron church; authorities won't confirm

Akron Beacon Journal investigation: Plastic wrap, moth balls, rotting bodies: How officials say Shawnte Hardin conned mourners

Hardin – who state officials say has never been a licensed funeral director or embalmer in Ohio – says the newly discovered cremains are unrelated to his business dealing with the dead, Hardin’s attorney, Richard Kerger, said on Thursday.

The cremains instead belonged former Toledo funeral operator Robert Tate, Kerger said.

It’s unclear if that’s true. The state agency handling Hardin’s case declined to comment on its ongoing investigation.

And Tate, who was stripped of his own license over his handling of the dead, died last month.

This is a developing story. Check back with BeaconJournal.com for updates.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Court files: Akron church had apparent cremated remains from 89 people