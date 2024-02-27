State Investigators Awaiting Autopsy Results for Black Man Discovered Hanging from Tree In North Georgia Forest

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is still awaiting the autopsy results for the body of a man who was found hanging from a tree last week in North Georgia.

A hiker found the body of 29-year-old Trevonte Jamal Shubert-Helton on a trail not far from High Shoals Falls in the Swallow Creek Wildlife Management Area on Feb. 21.

GBI investigators are still awaiting the autopsy results for 29-year-old Trevonte Shubert-Helton, whose body was found hanging from a tree in North Georgia. (Photo: X/NikkiThaGodB1)

After the hiker reported the discovery to the Towns County Sheriff’s Office that afternoon, local authorities, as well as the Georgia Natural Department of Resources, called in the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to assist in the investigation.

In a press release, GBI investigators stated that Shubert-Helton’s death appears to be an isolated incident based on a preliminary investigation. State authorities also said Shubert-Helton was by himself at the wildlife management area.

Here is that full release: Hiawassee, GA (February 22, 2024) – At the request of the Towns County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, GBI agents are investigating the death of Trevonte Jamal Shubert-Helton, age 29, of Sautee Nacoochee, Georgia.



Shubert-Helton will be taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office where an autopsy will be performed.



This investigation is active and ongoing.

GBI spokesperson Kimberly Williams told Atlanta Black Star that state authorities were requested to investigate Shubert-Helton’s death since his body was found on state property.

Williams stated no additional information was available to release at this time but said the autopsy report is pending completion.

Authorities say Shubert-Helton was from Sautee Natahoochee, which is situated right outside Helen and about 20 miles south of Towns County.

The Swallow Wildlife Management Area is a 19,000-acre property located in the Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forest. Visitors can hike, camp, fish, and hunt on the property.

The investigation remains ongoing.

State Investigators Awaiting Autopsy Results for Black Man Discovered Hanging from Tree In North Georgia Forest