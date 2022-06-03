State investigators complete investigation into James Williams' shooting death

CANTON – The state Bureau of Criminal Investigation has completed its review of the Canton police officer-involved shooting death of James Williams on New Year's Day.

Williams, 46, was firing an AR-15 into the air at his home in the 2300 block of 10th Street SW when he was fatally shot by Canton police officer Robert Huber, who was sent there amid a report of gunfire in the area. Family members say Williams was ringing in the new year from behind his patio fence.

At the request of the Canton Police Department, the state took the lead in investigating the handling of the matter and Huber's actions.

BCI provided the initial summary of the investigation to the Stark County Prosecutor's Office on May 17, and will meet with prosecutors in the coming weeks to review the case and formally transmit files, said Attorney General Press Secretary Steve Irwin.

According to Irwin, the state investigation will remain open in the event the county requests any additional investigative work that may be needed.

James Williams, center, was shooting celebratory gunfire to ring in 2022 when he was shot to death by a Canton police officer.

The investigative review and any findings are not a public record until legal proceedings are concluded, Irwin said.

Stark County Prosecutor Kyle Stone previously stated in an interview with The Canton Repository that he would personally present the findings to a grand jury to determine whether any charges would be brought against Huber.

The city has said Huber feared for his safety when he fired at Williams.

Messages were left with Williams Family attorneys and the Stark County Prosecutor's Office for comment.

Celebratory gunfire on New Year's Day

Williams was rapidly firing a high-powered AR-15 rifle just after midnight.

Huber exited his patrol car and continue to investigate the shots fired while on foot.

According to a body camera video from the scene and other public records filed in the case:

Huber heard rapid fire shots and saw flashes and smoke from behind the patio fence, and a person firing what sounded like a high-powered assault rifle. Huber then fired shots through the fence, striking Williams.

James Williams, 46, of Canton, was behind this fence on Jan. 1 when he was shot to death by a Canton police officer.

Huber did not identify himself when he arrived. Huber yelled, "Shots fired! Shots fired!" then "Police! Get down now! Police! Get down now!" after firing his weapon multiple times, according to the video.

Williams, and his wife Marquetta, were home with their children at the time.

Williams was transported to Aultman hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Widow Marquetta Williams speaks at a press conference outside Canton City Hall after it was announced that her family had filed a federal lawsuit against the city and police officer Robert Huber over the fatal shooting of her husband, James, on Jan. 1.

The Williams family, through the law firm of Blakemore, Meeker & Bowler Co., filed federal civil rights and wrongful death lawsuits against Huber, the city and other unnamed first responders.

According to Huber's response to the complaint, Huber acted in self-defense of a lethal threat. Both Huber and the city of Canton have denied any wrongdoing.

James Williams was shot to death in the 2300 block of 10th Street SW in the first few minutes of the new year.

