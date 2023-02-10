An Ohio Job and Family Services worker was indicted Wednesday. Prosecutors say she processed 41 illegal pandemic unemployment claims and got kickbacks from recipients.

Donesha Shepard, 30, of Westwood is charged with theft, tampering with records, bribery and telecommunication fraud. All of the charges are felonies.

Another three people, Nia Beebe of West End, Shaqunia Benion of West Price Hill and Jervonta Rowland of Springdale, were charged with theft, telecommunications fraud and bribery.

The Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office said Shepard worked as an intermittent customer service representative processing pandemic unemployment assistance funds.

Prosecutors say Shepard's three co-defendants received money from the illegal claims and then paid Shepard.

According to the indictment, the scheme occurred between May and September of 2021 and cost Ohio Jobs and Family Services between $150,000 and $750,000.

Warrants have been issued for Shepard, Beebe, Benion and Rowland. Court and jail records indicate that no one in the group has been arrested.

Ohio Job and Family Service had not commented on this case at the time of this report.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: State Job and Family Services worker indicted in fraud and bribery case