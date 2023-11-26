The State Journal-Register 2023 First Citizen Award winner epitomizes service to others

Patricia Benanti is a role model. Someone to look up to and emulate. She's humble and goes about her volunteering at St. Martin de Porres Center quietly but with purpose.

Her work is hands-on, sorting clothes, and at one time distributing food, to provide struggling individuals and families with life's basic necessities.

Patricia Benanti sorts clothes at St. Marin De Porres Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023.

Benanti spends her time at St. Martin making sure it serves as the safety net for people most in need as a Dominican nun intended when she established the effort decades ago.

The work is not glamorous but vital. Benanti's commitment is not for recognition or accolades but is deserving of it all which is why she is The State Journal-Register's 2023 First Citizen. For that selflessness, she joins a distinguished list of servant leaders that dates back 60 years. One person after another was dedicated to making Springfield and central Illinois a better place to live for everyone.

Benanti is a shining example of how one dedicated person can make a difference in the lives of many. She's not alone. This year's group of nominees represents how giving back is simply a part of Springfield's DNA. The nominations also allow us to acknowledge the goodwill of other hardworking volunteers.

Kenneth Page has long advocated for the rights of others in an environment where sometimes he is the lone voice. Not deterred, Page stands up anyway for the voiceless. He also has been the driving force behind the restoration of Springfield's Firehouse No. 5, home to the Black firefighters who battled the blaze during the 1908 race riots.

Then there's J. Chris Richmond who saw potential in the abandoned Pillsbury Mills site most others considered an eyesore. Instead of sitting back after retiring from the Springfield Fire Department, Richmond established Moving Pillsbury Forward to take on the monumental task of redeveloping the site and returning it to the city's tax rolls.

Leisa Richardson

Emmalyn Hickey has proven that helping others can start at any age. The nine-year-old powerhouse has made it her mission to be kind and compassionate towards others. But her major focus is dedicated to showing first responders that they are supported and not alone. Barbara Thompson volunteers at St. Patrick's school and works with the Master Gardeners to beautify Springfield while Kevin McDermott and John Drew have hosted an annual tennis tournament to support local charities. Veterinarian Dr. Richard Speck uses his own resources to host spay and neuter clinics and provide other services to ailing animals.

As we wind down this week where paying gratitude has been front and center, it is appropriate to take a minute to thank these special, community-minded volunteers for what they do. May they continue to share their vision, challenge norms, and serve the community for the betterment of all of us. What a gift and legacy they give us. Thanks also to the nominators who brought them to our attention.

The First Citizen Award only happens with the work put in by dedicated community leaders who understand the significance of this prestigious recognition. I am grateful to Garth "Butch'' Elzea, Tom Fitch, Nalo Thomas Mitchell, Bernard Schoenburg, and Sheila Walk for their time and thoughtful consideration of the nominations.

The SJ-R First Citizen Award is an honored community touchstone. We are proud to continue the tradition.

Leisa Richardson is executive editor of The State Journal-Register and Lincoln Courier.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Patricia Benanti quietly makes a difference in the lives of others