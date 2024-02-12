Who was the State Journal-Register Student of the Week for Feb. 12-16?

Voting for the inaugural State Journal-Register "Student of the Week" is now open after principals and administrators from local and area schools put forth six nominations.

The students were nominated based on academic achievement, leadership, citizenship, character, public service and participation in clubs and activities.

We will publish a list of Student of the Week finalists every Monday at sj-r.com. The poll closes at noon on Thursday.

Here are this week's nominees:

Mitchell Watts, Calvary Academy

Mitchell Watts

According to Calvary Academy principal Jessica Smith, Watts is a dedicated student who approaches his studies with excellence and determination. His "fun-loving spirit makes him popular with both teachers and peers," she said in her nomination.

Will Hovey, Springfield High

Will Hovey

Hovey is ranked No. 2 in his senior class (out of 340 students). He was a National Merit Commendation recipient earlier this year and is a member of National Honor Society. He is a four-year member of the boys swim team and tennis team and has been recognized as academic all-conference, team captain, all-conference and sectional podium. Hovey was recently recognized as an Eagle Scout and created a Little Free Library to improve literacy in underprivileged youth.

Marcy Frank, Brown County

Marcy Frank

Frank is an Illinois State Scholar and is a member of the Scholastic Bowl team. Frank is "intelligent, insightful and willing to help others be successful," said Brown County High School principal Pollee Craven.

Alivia Clayton, Franklin

Alivia Clayton

Clayton is a senior who is ranked No. 1 in her class. She is active in FFA, Student Council, National Honor Society, track, cross country and is a senior class officer. After graduation, Clayton will attend Greenville University to study accounting.

Ashlee Brown, Waverly

Ashlee Brown

Brown is the president of both her class and student council. She has been a member of the volleyball and softball teams. Brown was the recent recipient of the Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizenship Award and plans on attending college to pursue a degree in physical therapy.

Isaac Brockschmidt, Beardstown

Isaac Brockschmidt

Brockschmidt is currently ranked No. 1 in his senior class with a grade point average of over 4.6. Recently, he scored his 1,000th point as a member of the Tigers' basketball team.

