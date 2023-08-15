State Judicial Administration head suspended over bribery suspicion

The High Anti-Corruption Court suspended the head of the State Judicial Administration Oleksii Salnikov who has been charged with inciting bribery, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) reported on Aug. 15.

On Aug. 11, an investigative judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court partially granted the request of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau's (NABU) detective to dismiss Salnikov with the approval of the SAPO, according to the statement.

Salnikov was charged on July 24 for taking part in a bribery scheme to ensure favorable rulings by Supreme Court judges, in particular with the involvement of the court's former head Vsevolod Kniazev.

According to the SAPO's earlier report, the official allegedly received $7,500 from a company's representative, of which $5,000 was to be used as a bribe for the judges. Salnikov himself was reportedly supposed to keep the remaining $2,500 for mediating the scheme.

After Kniazev was charged with taking a $3 million bribe, the State Judicial Administration's head avoided bringing the scheme to completion but did not return the bribe he had received.

Salnikov was granted bail in the amount of Hr 805,200 ($21,800) on July 28.

Kniazev has been dismissed from his position and detained after the NABU and the SAPO uncovered that the Supreme Court's former head accepted $3 million to rule in favor of Ukrainian billionaire Kostyantyn Zhevago in the case of Poltava Mining and Processing Plant's ownership.

