State launches website to help children abused on the internet

Jun. 27—The Indiana Internet Crimes Against Children, ICAC, Task Force has created a new website to provide the public with information about reporting internet crimes against children, resources, statistics, applicable statures, and much more.

The ICAC Task Force is a multiagency task force that investigates and prosecutes persons who use the internet to exploit or entice children sexually. Indiana State Police oversee the task force, comprised of more than 50 local, state and federal law enforcement agencies.

Boone County Prosecutor Kent Eastwood this year will use an ISP Internet Crimes Against Children grant for $35,000 to buy software upgrades, computer hardware, and related law enforcement training for Boone County's own Child Abuse and Sexual Exploitation, CASE, Task Force.

The team includes members from the prosecutor's office, Boone County Sheriff's Office, Zionsville Police Department, Whitestown Police Department, and Lebanon Police Department. The force has a collaborative office space and forensic cyber lab dedicated to the task force at the Whitestown Police Department and also has a new mobile crime unit that houses a lab and soft interview room.

The local task force also collaborates with the Indiana ICAC Task Force and ISP. Boone County ended 2022 with a whopping 50-case backlog of internet crimes against children cases, compared to 10 in a normal year. The task force is tackling the backlog and related cases and has already made a number of arrests.

Since the inception of the Indiana ICAC Task Force in 2005, there has been a significant increase in complaints concerning online sexual exploitation and enticement of children. In 2022, the Indiana ICAC received more than 14,000 cyber tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The Indiana ICAC Task Force encourages Hoosiers to report all online exploitation, solicitation, and enticement-type crimes against children to NCMEC. To report an active crime against a child involving the internet or other electronic means, contact a local law enforcement agency.