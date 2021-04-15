New state law halts license suspension for unpaid tickets

Benjamin Joe, Niagara Gazette, Niagara Falls, N.Y.
·4 min read

Apr. 15—Arrests for aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle are expected to be greatly reduced in the coming months, due to the Driver's License Suspension Reform Act taking effect on March 31. This new state law stops the suspension of driver's licenses over nonpayment of traffic tickets.

Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti noted that, since the law is retroactive, all licenses suspended for traffic-fine nonpayment will be reinstated.

Data shared by the Niagara County Sheriff's Office shows deputies pulled over between 700 and 900 drivers each year from 2015 through 2019, and 422 drivers in 2020, for unlicensed operation. A New York driver's license can be suspended for various reasons, such as lapsed motor vehicle insurance, a lack of payment of child support, as well as non-payment of traffic ticket fines. The new law applies to the latter category only.

Aggravated Unlicensed Operation (AUO) is a misdemeanor offense in New York, meaning it's a crime punishable by up to 30 days in jail and/or a fine between $200 and $500. First-degree AUO, a felony offense, is punishable by up to 4 years in jail and/or a fine up to $5,000.

According to the Free to Drive Coalition, a nationwide organization opposed to the suspension of driver's licenses for "unpaid court debt," 86% of Americans drive to work.

"Without a license, you can't take your children to school, buy groceries, or get the healthcare you need," the coalition says on its website. "Many people have no choice but to continue driving — meaning they risk more fines and fees, a criminal conviction, and incarceration."

Local attorney Arthur Pressman, who often defends people charged with AUO, said the intent of the Driver's License Suspension Reform Act is to decriminalize the non-payment of what the coalition calls court debt.

"I think that's what the legislature was looking for was to not criminalize that behavior," Pressman said. "I think the feeling is that a large part of the population, or a portion of the population, that couldn't afford it wouldn't be subject to criminal charges anymore."

According to Filicetti, the new law is structured to get traffic-court debtors into payment plans. "If you don't do the payment plan, they do a civil judgment on you," he said. "I think we're going to see a big reduction (in AUO arrests), because they're also reinstating people's driver's licenses that were currently suspended for not paying fines."

The fine that's levied for AUO by local courts goes to the state, according to Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman. However, he said, it has been common practice to offer those who come to court the chance to pay off their existing fines in exchange for disposal of the misdemeanor charge.

"The suspension of the license was a very strong incentive for people to actually go clear their outstanding tickets," Seaman said. "In town courts, we would tell the person who came in with that charge ... if you show me you've cleared those tickets, we'll just give you another ticket, you won't have a misdemeanor charge."

By that, he means AUO would be reduced to a parking violation or another lower level offense. That results in a fine, too, but who collects the money depends on the charge. For example, if AUO is reduced to speeding, the state gets most of the fine money, while if it's reduced to a parking ticket then the charging local municipality gets the money.

When someone charged with AUO doesn't agree to pay off their traffic court debt, Seaman said, the misdemeanor charge normally still is pleaded down but in the resulting settlement the fine will be higher.

Seaman said many drivers who have a suspended license have "scoffs," meaning they did not appear in court to pay or contest tickets.

"If someone came in with several scoffs, if they wanted to clear them, I might give them a parking ticket," he said. "If they said, 'No, it's just too much, I just won't do it. What can you give me if I don't do this?' I might give them a ticket called a facilitating AUO. ... (A traffic offense) with a higher fine. Most of that would go to the state."

In response to questions about the Driver's License Suspension Reform Act, a spokesperson for the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles said via email that some provisions of the law — including elimination of a $70 license suspension termination fee — won't take effect until the end of June.

Driving- and traffic law-related infractions that are not covered by the reform act include failure to appear in court to answer a traffic ticket, failure to pay a driver responsibility assessment, failure to maintain auto insurance, impaired driving, speeding in a work zone, writing a bad check for ticket payment and failure to file an accident report, the DMV spokesperson said.

In New York, a person can also see their driver's license suspended for failure to pay taxes, probationary violations and non-payment of child support.

Recommended Stories

  • Man found fatally shot in Durham, near Chapel Hill

    Police do not know how long the man had been in the vehicle before he was found.

  • Europe's vaccine rollout hit by doubts over J&J, AstraZeneca shots

    Europe's choppy vaccine rollout hit more trouble on Wednesday after U.S. drugmaker Johnson & Johnson delayed its COVID-19 shot and Denmark said it would drop a similar vaccine from AstraZeneca over the risk of blood clotting. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said it expected to issue a recommendation on Johnson & Johnson's vaccine next week but that it continued to believe the benefits of the shot outweighed the risks of side effects. U.S. federal health agencies recommended pausing use of the vaccine for at least a few days after six women under age 50 developed rare blood clots after receiving the shot.

  • TSM Confirms Power Restoration At Tainan Science Park Following Outage: Reuters

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (NYSE: TSM) confirmed the power restoration following an outage at a south Taiwan manufacturing site in the Tainan science park, Reuters reports. The event assumes immense significance at a point when the world is battling an acute semiconductor chip crisis. Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM) feature amongst TSM’s clientele. The outage was caused by the accidental severance of an underground power line during construction work in the late morning, Alice Cheng, Deputy head of the park, said. Cheng confirmed the supply restoration to the factories by 7 p.m. (1100 GMT). The facility suffered a power outage from a power line abnormality at the high voltage substation South Taiwan Science Park, confirmed TSM. TSM assured the blackout did not entail any employee evacuation. The power was restored on the same day, and TSM was presently gauging the impact. TSM will report its first-quarter earnings on Thursday. Price action: TSM shares traded higher by 0.68% at $122.09 on the last check Wednesday. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaTech Companies Protest Sector Partiality Under US Chips Act: BloombergAI Chip Maker SambaNova Rakes 6M At B Valuation In SoftBank Led Fundraise: Reuters© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Chicago mayor calls for calm as video shows police fatally shooting boy, 13

    Adam Toledo was shot to death last month following a foot pursuit by officers as body-cam footage is released for first time Protesters along Chicago’s South Michigan Avenue during a peaceful protest on Wednesday ahead of the release of video of the fatal police shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo. Photograph: Shafkat Anowar/AP Chicago’s mayor, Lori Lightfoot, stood alongside leaders of the city’s Latinx community on Thursday and called for calm in the city and “deep empathy” as body camera video was released for the first time of a police officer shooting dead 13-year-old Adam Toledo last month. Lightfoot, her voice breaking while speaking at a press conference before the footage was released to the public, describing the video as “incredibly difficult to watch, particularly at the end” and said “we failed Adam”. Toledo was shot and killed by police on 29 March following a foot pursuit by officers. At the time of the shooting, Toledo was with Ruben Roman, 21, who has been charged with several felonies in connection to that night including child endangerment and reckless discharge of a firearm. The authorities had initially indicated that Toledo had a gun in his hand as he turned towards officers during the chase, after failing to obey commands to stop. But video released on Thursday showed Toledo stopping as the officer shouts after him, turning and putting his hands up, with no sign of any weapon. The boy is then shot in the chest by the officer from a short distance away. The officer was identified on Thursday as Eric Stillman, 34, a white man who has been with the department since August 2015. “I want to ask again that everyone tuning in right now think first and foremost about Adam Toledo, about what his family is enduring every single day since they learned of his passing,” Lightfoot said at the press conference. Information on the shooting, including Toledo’s age, was not made public until days after it happened. Elizabeth Toledo, Adam’s mother, had not been notified about his death until two days after the shooting, leaving her to think her son was missing. On Thursday, Lightfoot said: “We failed Adam and we cannot afford to fail one more young person in our city.” During the press conference, the mayor spoke on a number of issues related to Toledo’s death, including fractured trust between Chicago’s marginalized communities and police officers, the importance of investing in Chicago’s youth through social programs, and implementing meaningful gun reform to prevent more illegal firearms from entering Chicago. Mayor Lori Lightfoot discusses the videos of 13-year-old Adam Toledo, who was fatally shot by a Chicago police officer, during a news conference at City Hall on Thursday. Photograph: Ashlee Rezin Garcia/AP Adam Toledo had “a big imagination and curiosity”, loved animals and riding his bicycle and had a fascination with zombies, his mother said in a statement. “He even had this zombie apocalypse bag packed and ready to go. May he rest in peace,” she said. Elizabeth Toledo said in early April that that two days after the shooting, police had reached out to the family asking for a photo of Adam. She thought it was for his missing persons report but about 30 minutes later the police knocked on her door asking her to go to the medical examiner’s office to identify his body, she said in an interview with local media outlet Block Club Chicago. Protests have taken place across the city, calling for transparency and accountability, as many are angered by a string of police-involved shootings that have killed young Chicagoans in recent weeks. In addition to Toledo’s death last month, Anthony Alverz, 22, and Travon Chadwell, 18, were killed by Chicago police in March. These police-involved shootings have coincided with the ongoing trial of Derek Chauvin, the police officer charged with murdering 46-year-old George Floyd last May, as well as renewed protests over the police shooting of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man shot by police during a traffic stop last Sunday. While Lightfoot avoided talking at the press conference about previous reports about Toledo holding a gun, as prosecutors charging Roman have alleged, the mayor did confirm that there was “no evidence whatsoever that Adam Toledo shot at the police”. Video footage entering the public domain appeared to suggest neither that Adam Toledo fired at police nor that he was holding a weapon. The Toledo family, who viewed the videos on Tuesday, asked for the recordings not to be immediately released to the public. As more protests were planned for Thursday night following the release of the footage, Lightfoot, as well as Toledo’s family, have asked for peace amid rising tensions across the city. “We acknowledge that the release of this video is the first step in the process toward the healing of the family, the community and our city,” read a joint statement made by Lightfoot and Toledo’s family lawyers. “We understand that the release of this video will be incredibly painful and elicit an emotional response to all who view it, and we ask that people express themselves peacefully,” the statement added. Increasing police accountability was a key part of Lightfoot’s election platform when she was running for mayor. She has served in the role since 2019.

  • A.J. Manchin’s little boy will have to decide if Elkhorn City bridge gets fixed

    From Elkhorn City to the Breaks, the Russell Fork is simply the most beautiful stretch of river on earth. That beauty, as writer Alan S. Paton would have put it, is beyond the telling of it. In Elkhorn City, above and across that roaring stream is an old iron bridge, lit at night by the glow of old yellow street lighting and high enough off the river that the Canadian geese fly under it to land like para-sailers in the middle of a football field, sort of scooting their feet along the river.

  • VW ID.3 with 217-Mile Range Goes on Sale in Europe—But Will We Get It?

    The least expensive version of the VW ID.3 is going on sale in Europe, but there are a few good reasons VW isn't offering it here.

  • Democrats begin long-shot push to expand the Supreme Court

    A group of congressional Democrats introduced legislation Thursday to add four seats to the Supreme Court, a long-shot bid designed to counter the court’s rightward tilt during the Trump administration and criticized by Republicans as a potential power grab that would reduce the public’s trust in the judiciary. President Joe Biden last week created a commission to spend the next six months examining the politically incendiary issues of expanding the court and instituting term limits for justices. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said she might not bring it up for a vote if it advanced out of committee and Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, was noncommittal as well.

  • Defense in Derek Chauvin trial rests after 2 days and 7 witnesses. Here are the highlights.

    The defense in the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, charged in George Floyd's death, rested its case Thursday.

  • Texas Sen. Cruz opposes hate crimes bill, says it won’t ‘prevent or punish actual crimes’

    Cruz opposes bill to address the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes.

  • Chinese Woman Goes Viral After Hitting Boss With Mop for Alleged Harassment

    A woman has gone viral on Chinese social media after hitting her boss with a mop over inappropriate text messages. What happened: The woman, a government worker from northeastern China who has been identified only as Zhou, was caught on video fighting back after her boss had allegedly harassed her, the New York Times reported. In the 14-minute Weibo video, which has been watched millions of times, Zhou pours water over her boss.

  • Biden news: Pence undergoes pacemaker operation as Sanders pays Trump rare compliment on Afghanistan

    Follow all the latest US politics and Biden administration news below

  • ‘It lasted half a Scaramucci’: Fox News’ much-mocked new ‘comedy show’ Gutfeld! replaced by news

    ‘Gutfeld! will be back tomorrow,’ news anchor Shannon Bream abruptly announced on Tuesday, just as the comedy show was supposed to begin

  • Biden expels Russian diplomats and announces new sanctions in retaliation for hacking

    Sanctions follow allegations of election interference and a hacking campaign

  • Daunte Wright protester shows CNN his can of soup, mocking 2020 Trump comments

    ‘I’m just standing here today with soup for my family,’ the protester says, echoing an odd comment from Donald Trump last summer

  • ‘It’s impossible to get any whiter than that’: Team USA Olympic uniforms mocked online

    Unveiling of outfits for Team USA and Canada attract controversy — for different reasons

  • Amazon teases haunting trailer for Barry Jenkins' take on 'The Underground Railroad'

    "Moonlight" filmmaker Barry Jenkins helms a new Amazon series based on Colson Whitehead's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, "The Underground Railroad."

  • Economist explains what withdrawal of US troops means for America's debt

    Nearly 20 years and $2 trillion later, the United States will soon bring all of its troops back home from Afghanistan, ending America’s longest war.

  • Democrats to unveil bill adding four new justices to the Supreme Court

    The bill aims to expand the number of Supreme Court justices from nine to 13

  • Russian intelligence agent linked to Trump campaign among Kremlin figures sanctioned by Biden

    A Russian intelligence agent accused of attempting to undermine US election integrity and sow disinformation was among Kremlin-linked figures targeted in Russian sanctions announced on Thursday. Federal authorities alleged that Konstantin Kilimnik "provided the Russian Intelligence Services with sensitive information on polling and campaign strategy" for former president Donald Trump in 2016. The allegations connect to findings from Robert Mueller's investigation and congressional investigations that assessed Mr Kilimnik was fed information by former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort.

  • Analysis: Biden takes a risk pulling troops from Afghanistan

    At its start, America’s war in Afghanistan was about retribution for 9/11. Then it was about shoring up a weak government and its weak army so that Osama bin Laden's al-Qaida could never again threaten the United States. With bin Laden long since dead and the United States not suffering another major attack, President Joe Biden is promising to end America’s longest war and move on to what he believes are bigger, more consequential challenges posed by a resurgent Russia and a rising China.