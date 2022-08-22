State lawmaker faces DWI after he’s found burning out, speeding, Louisiana cops say

A Louisiana politician faces a DWI charge after officers found him doing burnouts and speeding in Baton Rouge, officials say.

Just after 2 a.m. Aug. 21, Louisiana State Police saw 40-year-old state representative Larry Selders driving a 2018 Dodge Challenger recklessly on East Boyd Drive, according to a news release from the state police.

Selders was driving “at a high rate of speed while producing a burnout with his vehicle,” according to police. Burnouts are when the driver keeps the car stationary, but spins the wheels to produce smoke.

When troopers pulled Selders over, he was given several field sobriety tests, including a “chemical breath test, which registered over the legal limit,” according to the release.

Selders was arrested on suspicion of driving while impaired, reckless operation and driving under suspension.

“On Saturday night, I was stopped by the Louisiana State Police and subsequently charged,” Selders wrote on Facebook after his arrest. “As a father and husband, I personally understand the importance of driving safely. And as a public servant I take the responsibility to keep my community safe seriously. Let me be clear, I am committed to making better decisions and I also encourage the community at large to use this as an example to do the same.”

Selders was released on a summons after he was taken to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison to be fingerprinted, according to the release.

He was elected in 2019, according to the Louisiana House of Representative website, and is employed as a social worker.

