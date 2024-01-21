State lawmakers considering three bills that could change SC alcohol sales

Some big changes could be coming for alcohol sales in South Carolina.

Currently, Palmetto State lawmakers are considering three different bills.

The first would allow curbside pickups and home deliveries of boose through apps like DoorDash or Uber Eats.

The second bill would allow microdistilleries to sell liquor bottles on Sundays.

The third would allow local cities, towns, and counties to hold ballot measures on whether or not to allow liquor sales on Sunday.

All three bills are in committee.

