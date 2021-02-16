State lawmakers propose a bill allowing fathers to stop abortions

James Crump
&lt;p&gt;Thousands of demonstrators march in support of Planned Parenthood and pro-choice as they protest a state decision that would effectively halt abortions by revoking the license of the last centre in the state that performs the procedure, during a rally in St. Louis, Missouri, on 30 May 2019&lt;/p&gt; ((AFP via Getty Images))

Thousands of demonstrators march in support of Planned Parenthood and pro-choice as they protest a state decision that would effectively halt abortions by revoking the license of the last centre in the state that performs the procedure, during a rally in St. Louis, Missouri, on 30 May 2019

((AFP via Getty Images))

Tennessee lawmakers have introduced a bill that would allow a man who gets a woman pregnant to prevent her from having an abortion.

The bill, introduced by Republicans in both the state’s House and Senate last week, would allow a man to request an injunction barring pregnant women from obtaining an abortion for 14 days.

As part of the bill, a court hearing would have to be held within two weeks of the injunction being filed, with the man having to prove that he is the biological father.

If that is proven, then an injunction preventing the woman from having an abortion would be granted to an individual if there is evidence that she is planning on having one.

Proof of parenthood would only need paternity to be acknowledged by both parties, and a DNA test is not required. There would be no exception for rape or incest.

If the woman violates the injunction by obtaining an abortion, then she could be held in civil or criminal contempt.

The Senate bill was passed on second consideration on Thursday and has been referred to the Senate Judiciary Committee.

However, HuffPost reported that the bill would likely be deemed unconstitutional, due to previous Supreme Court rulings, such as the 1992 Planned Parenthood v Casey decision that struck down a law requiring spouses be notified prior to an abortion.

Efforts in other states to allow men the option to veto abortions have also failed – a bill introduced in Missouri in 2014 that would have required doctors to receive “written, notarised consent” from the man who got a woman pregnant prior to an abortion did not receive a vote.

Francie Hunt, executive director of Tennessee Advocates for Planned Parenthood, slammed the latest bill in a statement, calling it “unconstitutional, insulting, and dangerous.”

She added: “Nobody should have the power to make health care decisions for someone else — not a judge, a partner, and certainly not a rapist regardless of paternity.

“The priorities of Tennessee’s politicians are drastically out of step with constituents struggling through the coronavirus pandemic. The legislature needs to stop trying to distract the public from their leadership failures with increasingly stigmatising abortion restrictions.”

Last summer, Tennessee governor Bill Lee signed a restriction on abortions that banned them once a doctor could hear a heartbeat, which is normally around six weeks into a pregnancy.

The measure was blocked minutes after the governor signed it into law, with US District judge William Campbell writing that the court was “bound by the Supreme Court holdings prohibiting undue burdens on the availability of pre-viability abortions.”

Read More

Tennessee governor announces plans for strictest anti-abortion laws in US

Biden rescinds abortion restrictions on US foreign aid

Latest Stories

  • George Conway: Lincoln Project must give 'full explanation of what happened'

    In an interview with the Yahoo News podcast “Skullduggery,” Lincoln Project co-founder George Conway said the anti-Trump political group needs to provide a public accounting of what its leaders knew about the sexual misconduct of one of its top officials as well as questions about its finances.

  • Ted Cruz's Tweet About California Energy Shortages Comes Back To Haunt Him

    The Texas senator blasted California's electricity policy when that state faced blackouts last year, but now his own state is in the same boat.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene calls for armed troops to be placed in schools on Parkland anniversary

    The National Guard was in Washington DC in response to the attack on the US Capitol by Trump supporters

  • Two plead guilty in trial of nine Hong Kong democracy activists charged with illegal assembly

    Two Hong Kong pro-democracy activists pleaded guilty on Tuesday to charges related to an illegal assembly during mass anti-government protests in August 2019, while seven others, including media tycoon Jimmy Lai, pleaded not guilty. The 2019 protests, fuelled by a perception Beijing was curbing the wide-ranging freedoms promised to the former British colony upon its return to Chinese rule in 1997, plunged the semi-autonomous city into its biggest crisis since the handover. Former pro-democracy politician and activist Au Nok-hin pleaded guilty to organising and knowingly taking part in an unauthorised assembly, while Leung Yiu-chung, another activist, pleaded guilty to participating in an illegal assembly.

  • 9 Statement Pillows To Brighten Any Home

    Boldly patterned or downright pretty, our favorite accent pillows hit all the right anglesOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Suspected Israeli settlers vandalize Palestinian cars

    Suspected Israeli settlers vandalized several vehicles belonging to Palestinian workers in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday in broad daylight in an incident caught by security cameras. It appeared to be the latest in a series of so-called “price tag” attacks, in which hard-line Israeli nationalists attack Palestinians and vandalize their property in response to Palestinian militant attacks or perceived efforts by Israeli authorities to limit settlement activity. Footage carried by Israeli public broadcaster Kan appeared to show around 10 people, all wearing hoods and masks, puncturing the tires and smashing the windows of parked cars near the West Bank settlement of Shiloh.

  • 'Fox & Friends' Tells Big Fat Lie About 'Spontaneous' Trump Rally

    Fox News' Pete Hegseth echoed the false claims of Sean Hannity and Donald Trump Jr. about turnout for the ex-president's President's Day motorcade.

  • Two dead from carbon monoxide poisoning after using car for heat in Texas storm

    Houston police said the victims were a woman and a girl. Two others, including a boy, were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

  • South Korea investigating North Korean man who crossed armed border

    South Korea's military said on Tuesday it had captured a North Korean man who crossed the heavily fortified border between the two countries and was investigating whether he tried to defect. The man was found about 4:20 a.m. (1920 GMT Monday) near a checkpoint on the eastern end of the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) separating the rival Koreas, and was taken into custody after a three-hour search, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said. "He is presumed to be a North Korean and we're conducting an investigation into details, including how he had come down and whether he wished to defect," the JCS said in a statement.

  • 2 plead guilty as leading Hong Kong activists go on trial

    Two former Hong Kong lawmakers pleaded guilty to illegal assembly charges Tuesday, as a trial opened for them and seven other prominent democracy activists in what is seen as a crackdown on dissent in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory. The activists are charged with organizing and participating in an illegal assembly during massive anti-government protests in 2019. The two who pleaded guilty were Au Nok-hin and Leung Yiu-chung, both former members of the Hong Kong legislature.

  • GOP Sen. Ron Johnson Says Capitol Riot 'Didn’t Seem Like An Armed Insurrection To Me'

    "If that was a planned armed insurrection, man, you had really a bunch of idiots," said the Wisconsin Republican in comments that have been widely condemned.

  • Wind turbines are freezing in Texas amid ‘unprecedented’ storm

    Wind turbines accounted for almost a quarter of Texas’s energy in 2020, making it the second-largest power source after natural gas

  • White House boosting vaccine supply to states

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki says the Biden administration is increasing coronavirus vaccine supplies sent to states to 13.5 million doses per week; that's a 57 percent increase from when Biden took office nearly a month ago. (Feb. 16)

  • Lavrov blames EU for demise of its Russia ties

    Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday blamed the European Union for its deteriorating relations with Russia and accused the bloc of systematically destroying mechanisms for cooperation. Ties between Russia and the West, already at post-Cold War lows, have come under renewed pressure over the fate of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, whose jailing and treatment by Moscow have raised the prospect of further sanctions on Russia. Last week Lavrov said Moscow would be ready to sever ties with the European Union if the bloc hit it with painful economic sanctions, a statement that Germany described as disconcerting and incomprehensible.

  • COVID-19 vaccine shipments increasing from 11 million to 13.5 million per week, White House says

    The Biden administration has announced another increase in COVID-19 vaccine shipments. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday that President Biden's administration will be sending 13.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to states weekly, an increase from 11 million, CNBC reports. Additionally, Psaki said the administration will be doubling the amount of vaccines that will be shipped directly to pharmacies to 2 million. The administration announced this program to send vaccines directly to select pharmacies earlier this month, saying that one million doses a week would go out to 6,500 pharmacies as it first launched. "Eventually, as supply increases, more than 40,000 pharmacy locations nationwide will be providing COVID-19 vaccines through this program," Psaski said. "This is a critical, critical part of our plan." Weekly COVID-19 vaccine shipments have increased 57 percent since Biden's inauguration, Psaski said Tuesday, and according to USA Today, this latest boost in supply was the biggest so far. But USA Today also notes that "although vaccine distribution has increased, vaccination sites all over the country are shutting down while hundreds of thousands of people are on waiting lists." And Bloomberg reports that "federal officials also warned governors on Tuesday that extreme winter weather this week may delay vaccine shipments." More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Republicans' impeachment cowardiceBiden extends foreclosure moratorium, delays mortgage payments until end of JuneHouse Democrat argues Trump violated Ku Klux Klan Act in Capitol riot lawsuit

  • Hamas court says women need guardian's approval to travel

    A Hamas-run Islamic court in the Gaza Strip has ruled that women require the permission of a male guardian to travel, further restricting movement in and out of the territory that has been blockaded by Israel and Egypt since the militant group seized power. The rollback in women's rights could spark a backlash in Gaza at a time when the Palestinians plan to hold elections later this year.

  • "Georgia was a fiasco": McConnell indicates he may get involved in Republican primaries

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) indicated in a Wall Street Journal interview Monday that he may become involved in the Republican primaries for the 2022 midterms.Why it matters: McConnell and the GOP will have to balance candidates aligned with former President Trump, who remains popular among Republican voters, and those more likely to win seats in contested states. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDemocrats regained control of the Senate after winning twin runoffs in Georgia, after Trump made baseless electoral fraud claims and phoned the state's top elections official to ask him to "find" enough votes to change the result."Georgia was a fiasco," is how McConnell summed it up to the WSJ. "We all know why that happened.What else he's saying: McConnell told the Journal that to retake the Senate, Republicans had to get "candidates who can actually win in November.""That may or may not involve trying to affect the outcome of the primaries," he said."I personally don’t care what kind of Republican they are, what kind of lane they consider themselves in. What I care about is electability."Of note: McConnell said he hadn't ruled out the prospect that Trump "may well be supporting good candidates.""I'm not assuming that, to the extent the former president wants to continue to be involved, he won’t be a constructive part of the process," McConnell said.Go deeper: McConnell's two-step portends challenge for Biden and SchumerMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Charge dropped against white woman who called police on Black bird-watcher

    Video of Amy Cooper calling 911 to report a Black man was threatening her in Central Park made national headlines.

  • Man Follows, Racially Harasses NYC Photographer and 'No One Stepped in to Help'

    Ming, one half of the New York-based photographer duo The Bing Buzz, was walking in Astoria, Queens on Feb. 9 when she suddenly heard a boom, according to the pair's YouTube video posted on Feb. 11. After the second explosion, firefighters began evacuating people from the nearby buildings due to potentially high carbon monoxide levels. As Ming started to leave the area, a man approached her.

  • Can We Finally Kiss This 'Star Wars' Debate Goodbye?

    "The Last Jedi" director is reportedly into that Rey-mance.