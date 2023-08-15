State lawmakers see up close and personal lingering damages in Barre
State lawmakers see up close and personal lingering damages in Barre
State lawmakers see up close and personal lingering damages in Barre
More than 10,000 shoppers give these odor absorbing bags a perfect five-star rating.
U.S. House lawmaker Rep. Don Bacon said the FBI warned him that China-backed hackers who used a stolen Microsoft key to raid the email accounts of senior U.S. government officials also accessed his email accounts. In a tweet, the Republican congressman from Nebraska said the FBI notified him on Monday that the Chinese government "hacked into my personal and campaign emails from May 15th to June 16th of this year," citing a previously disclosed vulnerability in Microsoft's cloud. The disclosure comes two months after the hack occurred, suggesting that the FBI is still notifying those affected.
Months before Kenya finally banned iris scans by Sam Altman’s crypto startup Worldcoin, the Office of the Data Protection Commissioner (ODPC) had ordered its parent company, Tools for Humanity, to stop collecting personal data. The ODPC had in May this year instructed the crypto startup to stop iris scans and the collection of facial recognition and other personal data in Kenya, a letter sent to Worldcoin and seen by TechCrunch shows.
More than 36,000 Amazon shoppers stay cool with this 3-in-1 'summer essential.' It even has a flashlight and a built-in USB power bank.
Former President Donald Trump and 18 of his allies were indicted on criminal charges by a Georgia grand jury in connection with their attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. Yahoo News spoke with a legal expert who explains why this indictment might be the most consequential of all.
“I think it was unnecessary," Chris Christie, a former federal prosecutor, said on Fox News. He argued that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis should have stood aside after the special counsel’s office brought charges against former President Donald Trump in two cases.
The Daily Telegraph sent a helicopter to film England's practices ahead of the Women's World Cup semifinal match with Australia.
Viewed today, the vintage sci-fi TV show Lost in Space was a hoot. If your startup’s focused on AI and satellite data streams, listen up! You have just five days left to apply to the Space Domain Awareness Challenge Pitch-off taking place September 19 on the Space Stage at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023, which runs September 19–21.
The Seminoles won 10 games in 2022 for the first time since 2016.
The best personal loan lenders offer borrowers the lowest rates and issue funds quickly. Here's how to find the best personal loans to meet your financial goals.
A grand jury charged the former president and his legal team over efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
Famed investor Michael Burry exited stakes in several banks he opened during the first quarter amid a banking crisis that saw several US lenders go under in a matter of weeks.
Snap up a set of zero-gravity chairs for over 50% off, a vintage-style bed at over $200 off and a portable AC unit from Black+Decker at 40% discount.
Georgia got 60 of 63 first-place votes.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Is it Clemson and Florida State and everyone else in the conference in 2023?
Wear this beauty to the beach or out to dinner — it's lightweight, versatile and 45% off right now.
A July retail sales report and corporate results from some of America's largest retailers will provide key insights into the strength of the US consumer during the back to school shopping season.
These clippers 'cut like a hot knife through butter,' reports one of over 31,000 five-star reviewers.
The Cowboys were good last season, but not good enough.