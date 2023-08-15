State lawmakers see up close and personal lingering damages in Barre

TechCrunch

U.S. House lawmaker Rep. Don Bacon said the FBI warned him that China-backed hackers who used a stolen Microsoft key to raid the email accounts of senior U.S. government officials also accessed his email accounts. In a tweet, the Republican congressman from Nebraska said the FBI notified him on Monday that the Chinese government "hacked into my personal and campaign emails from May 15th to June 16th of this year," citing a previously disclosed vulnerability in Microsoft's cloud. The disclosure comes two months after the hack occurred, suggesting that the FBI is still notifying those affected.