State lawmakers still filing bills including assisted suicide, expanding bottle bill

BOSTON — Even as the second year of the legislative session advances and the deadline for deciding how to address bills filed and heard in committee extended from Feb. 7, Massachusetts lawmakers continue to file bills to address issues of importance to residents.

Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, D-Gloucester, filed a bill Thursday that would advance the protections offered to North Atlantic right whales by Massachusetts, as the water off the coast of the state is an important feeding ground for the critically endangered species.

An Act Relative to Abandoned Fishing Gear: The bill would establish the legal framework that would allow the state Division of Marine Fisheries to promulgate regulations and enforce the removal of abandoned fishing gear from the state’s coastal waterways. Currently, abandoned fishing gear is considered private property but poses a threat to the whales and other sea creatures and also to navigation while polluting the ocean with plastics.

"Left unchecked, abandoned fishing gear poses several threats to our marine environment and ecosystems," said Tarr. “It 'ghost fishes,' increasing mortality without any harvest benefit, it presents a major risk for entanglement for right whales and other species, it clutters and pollutes the ocean floor, and it presents ongoing problems for coastal communities that have to deal with this form of pollution when it washes ashore and must be collected and disposed of before it does further damage."

The bill was referred to the Joint Committee on Rules.

End-of-life options: Sen. Jo Comerford, D-Northampton, and Reps. James O’Day, D-West Boylston, and Ted Philips, D-Sharon, voted out end-of-life options favorably from the Joint Committee on Public Health. The measure, backed by almost 100 of the state’s legislators, would allow terminally-ill adults over 18 to obtain a prescription for medication they could self-administer to end their suffering.

The bill stipulates that the adult must be a Massachusetts resident and mentally competent as certified by an attending physician. The request for the medication must be made in writing, with two witnesses present, neither of whom would benefit from the death of the patient. The written request can be made after learning of their prognosis, the assumed progression of the illness and possibility of their death within six months.

Patients cannot solely make the request on the premise of advanced age or existing disability.

An Act to Expand the Bottle Bill: Sen. Cynthia Creem, D-Newton, filed a bill that would expand the types of containers and beverages subject to a cash deposit to ensure they were returned for recycling. The deposit would also increase from a nickel to a dime. Currently only containers of carbonated beverages are subject to the deposit.

The measure would add beverage containers made of glass, plastic, metal or multi-material containing all beverages including water, sports and energy drinks. Cartons, pouches or brick-type packaging would be exempt. Any deposit money not reclaimed would be funneled to the Clean Environment Fund and used for programs and projects in waste management and for protecting the environment.

An Act Establishing Permanent Standard Time Within the Commonwealth to Promote Sleep and Health: The measure, submitted by Rep. Angelo Puppolo, D-Springfield, and Assistant Senate Minority Leader Patrick O’Connor, R-Weymouth. was sent to “study” from the Joint Committee on State Administration and Regulatory Oversight. If enacted, the measure would establish standard time as the only time in the state, with no yearly swing to daylight-saving time in March and a return to standard time in November. Sleep experts agree that the yearly shift robs people of sleep, disrupts circadian rhythms and contributes to increases in car accidents and heart attacks the day after the change.

If enacted, the measure would only become law if neighboring states Connecticut, Vermont and New Hampshire also adopt similar measures.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Massachusetts lawmakers include assisted suicide among bills