State lawmakers say they want more information on juvenile crime, as legislative leaders meet today to discuss perceived problem

Jul. 7—As the number of juvenile crimes and violence increases in cities and towns across the state, local lawmakers say they need to more fully understand the issue before making legislative suggestions to mitigate the problem.

Last week, a teenager driving a stolen car struck and killed a runner in New Britain and a teen is accused of shooting at a Glastonbury woman when she confronted the person in her driveway. And those were just the latest in a list of juvenile-related crimes around the state.

Lawmakers this week shared differing opinions on whether juvenile crime, particularly the theft of cars, is actually escalating and how to best address the incidents that are occurring.

Creating stricter laws for juveniles is not the answer, said Rep. Thomas Arnone, D-Enfield. Rather, he said, the issue of how juveniles are able to steal cars must be addressed.

"Connecticut has been one of the leaders in the nation on juvenile justice reform," he said Monday. "We have reduced it dramatically over the last 10 years."

What we're seeing now, Arnone said, is a national spike in car thefts even in states with stricter laws for juvenile crime.

The best approach to take, he said, is to remain aware of how juveniles are stealing cars.

"These are not sophisticated criminals," he said. "Some of these cars are sitting outside, without locks, just calling out 'steal me' to juveniles."

People must remain vigilant and report suspicious activity, which will help police stop the spike in incidents, Arnone said, adding that putting juveniles in jail could only make them better criminals.

"Mental health and alternative programs need to be addressed," he said.

House Speaker Matthew Ritter, D-Hartford, and House Minority Leader Vincent Candelora, R-Branford, were holding a bipartisan meeting today among leaders of the General Assembly to discuss the issue.

Rep. Jaime Foster, D-Ellington, said both parties have presented various approaches and described them as either a plan to prosecute children as adults or the progressive approach that these are kids and need to be attended to.

Story continues

Foster said she doesn't feel comfortable with either option.

There has certainly been an escalation of carjackings and violence, she said, but police aren't always catching the perpetrators so it's uncertain if the incidents always involve youths.

"I would love to see the data on car break-ins over time," Foster said. "Are the numbers of break-ins going up? Or are the number of juveniles doing this that are going up?"

Foster also wondered if there are states with tougher laws for juveniles that are also seeing a rise in the number of vehicle break-ins by that age group.

She said she wants to know if statistics show that stricter laws will work before recommending stricter penalties for juveniles.

"Our criminal justice system is not meant to find retribution; it's meant to have penalties for crimes and create people who can re-enter society," Foster said. "We have to know that the penalties work."

Ultimately, Foster said, she'd like to see a data-driven approach to what's going to help, including giving police more tools to solve crimes such as strategically placed cameras at stop signs.

She said she also is working on setting up a community safety meeting with police from East Windsor and Ellington who can provide safety tips for residents.

More accountability

Meanwhile, Rep. Kurt Vail, R-Stafford, said he supports more accountability and stricter penalties.

Right now, he said, juveniles who steal cars are let off the hook without any punishment.

"When you commit major crimes, there should be consequences," he said. "Right now, there really aren't any consequences and that's the problem."

Stealing a car is a major crime, Vail said, and he believes juveniles who commit that crime should be treated the same as adults.

"They shouldn't be getting off and released the same day," he said.

Vail said he doesn't necessarily mean juveniles who steal cars should be going to jail. Other consequences could be community service or required attendance in a rehabilitation program, depending on factors such as if it's a first offense, he said.

"There's no lesson learned if there's no punishment," Vail said. "I just think these kids should be held accountable when they commit crimes."

No magic solution

Rep. Jason Doucette, D-Manchester, said he recognizes there's no one magic solution that will make this problem stop. But he said he believes it would be helpful to resurrect one of the provisions in a previous bill he co-sponsored as part of new legislation and require an ankle monitor for anyone charged for a second time with a motor vehicle theft.

"We've heard from police that they do pick up the same juveniles repeatedly for car thefts," he said.

Having a way to track the juveniles committing these crimes repeatedly would help, Doucette said, noting he'd like to see a balanced approach between the concerns of the community, public safety, and what's in the best interest of youthful offenders.

Rep. Jane M. Garibay, D-Windsor, said the subject a complicated issue without an easy fix. She said she was gratified when Gov. Ned Lamont committed $5 million toward a study that will look into who's committing the car thefts.

"The study will tell us how the crimes are being committed and if it's getting worse," Garibay said. "That's the information we'll need to tailor the law."

The study also will examine what tools police have to combat these crimes and if there are others they need, she said.

"With that information, we can then crack down on crime," she added.

Garibay said there must be consequences for those who commit the crimes but she's not sure if jail time is necessarily the best penalty.

"I'm a firm believer in community service," she said, adding that there also must be a consideration of the cycles of poverty. "If we work together in honesty, we should be able to come up with policy or laws to help keep our citizens safe."

For more coverage of Somers and Ellington, follow Susan Danseyar on Twitter: @susandanseyar, Facebook: Susan Danseyar.