Some state lawmakers willing to look at the possibility of expanding Medicaid

Jan. 23—Two members of Whitfield County's delegation to the Georgia General Assembly said they could be open to expanding Medicaid.

During a Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce Breakfast with the Legislators on Friday, chamber President Jason Mock asked state Rep. Kasey Carpenter, R-Dalton; state Rep. Steve Tarvin, R-Chickamauga; and state Sen. Chuck Payne, R-Dalton, about reports there may be more support for expansion of Medicaid, the joint state-federal program that provides healthcare for low-income people, this year in the legislature.

"I'm up in the air on that," said Tarvin. "At first, I said no. But now, I think we really need to look at this."

Tarvin said he believes the costs of providing healthcare to people without health insurance who cannot pay is being passed on to those with health insurance through higher prices.

"It could be cheaper for us to expand Medicaid," he said.

Payne said he agrees.

"To do this wisely demands we study this before we start assuming political positions," he said. "Serving on (the state Senate Appropriations Committee), I know this is something we need to start looking at. This is a discussion that is just starting, but I hope to be part of that discussion."

Carpenter said, "I'm a no."

Carpenter said the healthcare system isn't perfect but he worries about the long-term impact of such a move on the state budget.

"The federal government says it's going to budget at this level," he said. "But we all know what they do. When everyone gets on board, they start pulling the strings. They start throwing more paperwork at you and they start spending half (of what was promised), and then half of that. I don't want to rely on the federal government."

Georgia is one of 10 states that has not expanded Medicaid under the federal Affordable Care Act of 2010, which provides funding for states to expand the pool of people covered by the program.

Expanding Medicaid may not necessarily involve adding more people to the rolls of a government program. Governing magazine reports that Republican leaders in the legislature have been in discussions with lawmakers in Arkansas, who created a program that used its Medicaid expansion dollars to help low-income residents buy private insurance.

Jeff Myers, president and CEO of Hamilton Health Care System, was in attendance at the breakfast. He said afterward it isn't clear what impact expanding Medicaid would have on Hamilton.

"I do know that, in terms of the volume of uninsured that we take care of, Whitfield County has one of the highest uninsured rates in the state," Myers said. "The last I heard, it was in excess of 20%."

"I also know that, in terms of the care we provide, we write off about 12% of our total revenue providing care to folks who don't have the ability to pay," he said.

"And I do know that lawmakers will have to consider the long-term impact on the state budget of any reforms they make," he said.