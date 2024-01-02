New state laws cracking down on catalytic converter thefts

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Another new law going into effect for the New Year, is AB-641.

It is aiming to drastically reduce the number of catalytic converter thefts throughout the state. Local officials agree, these new laws are needed, and want to bring the number of thefts as close to zero as possible.

The number of catalytic converter thefts already went down drastically in 2023. While some local officials see these new laws as a good step, they wouldn’t mind even harsher laws in the future.

A reciprocating saw is a tool commonly used by thieves to cut off the catalytic converter from underneath a car.

A sight that seemed to be everywhere in the early months of 2023 could be even more rare in 2024 with three new state laws now in effect against catalytic converter thieves.

SB-55 requires a car dealer to engrave the VIN number on catalytic converters.

AB-1519 makes it illegal to remove that engraving.

AB-641 which adds fines that will exceed $1,000 for anyone illegally in possession of nine or more catalytic converters.

“We had skyrocketing numbers when it came to catalytic converter thefts in 2022,” said Tyler Maxwell.

Maxwell is the Council President for Fresno. He saw firsthand the struggle officials had, trying to stop converter thefts this time last year.

In February 2023, the city council adopted this ordinance which matches the state fine of up to $1,000 but also adds potential jail time in a county cell for up to a year.

It’s the harshest punishment statewide for converter thieves.

“I know by July catalytic converter thefts were down by 71%. That was the most drastic decrease in any crime in the city of Fresno within that period,” Maxwell said.

In October of 2023, according to Fresno Police, they saw converter thefts go from over 1,800 in 2022, to just over 400.

For Maxwell, this push to stop it is personal.

“I have no sympathy for folks going around targeting families and small businesses,” he said. “I’m in favor for more stricter laws not just in the city of Fresno but all across the state of California.”

This is all coming off the heels of a $24 million grant going to law enforcement throughout Fresno County, that will staff police officers and deputies who will focus on stopping large theft crimes.

