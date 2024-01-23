State leaders must act by February to avoid possible havoc due to recounts, officials say

If Arizona wants to avoid the havoc that could result from a revised automatic recount law for elections, the Legislature needs to act by early February, election officials say.

That would happen in a special session, which Senate President Warren Petersen on Monday said would be called "the second we have an agreement." He added such an agreement is "close but not there yet."

Election officials met Monday and signaled that setting an earlier date for this year's primary election is still an option as they continue to lobby the Legislature for solutions to election calendar conflicts that could arise in 2024.

"If that is part of the package, the county recorders would not consider that to be a deal breaker," said Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer, of the prospect of switching the Aug. 6 primary to July.

Officials, state lawmakers and Gov. Katie Hobbs are in the midst of negotiations on legislation to resolve the issue, which stems from a combination of a new state law that makes recounts more likely and next year's elections calendar. Other possibilities to avoid any election disruptions include shortening the amount of time allocated for ballot proofing and condensing the time period for voters to cure their ballots.

An election worker makes calls to voters to cure their signatures in order for their ballots to count at Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center on Nov. 13, 2022, in Phoenix.

"There is not one thing that solves this problem," said Jen Marson, executive director of the Arizona Association of Counties. Heading off any possible delays caused by the automatic recount law will require a number of changes, she said.

In Arizona, races are automatically recounted if the final margin between two candidates or ballot measures is less than half a percentage point of the total votes cast — up from one-tenth of a percentage point previously. But the extra tally can only take place after all votes are initially counted and the election is certified in Arizona.

That creates potential timing problems. Officials say slim margins in the primary election may leave election officials across the state scrambling to complete recounts in time to get ballots for the general election sent out to military and overseas voters. Later, recounts of the presidential race could still be ongoing in Arizona as presidential electors meet to appoint the president and vice president following the November general election.

Last November, the new law resulted in three recounts — including one for the statewide superintendent of public instruction race and another for the attorney general contest, which Democrat Kris Mayes won by just 280 votes.

Tom Horne to Arizona schools: Take public stand on critical race theory, discipline

Election officials first raised red flags over the calendar problems last fall, writing in a letter to state leaders that the potential issues posed a statewide threat to election operations.

Since then, other stakeholders have also sounded alarm bells. Paul Aguirre, executive director of the Arizona National Guard Association, said in a Monday statement that state lawmakers needed to resolve the issue "immediately" to ensure that military and overseas voters are not disenfranchised.

"Any solution to this problem should focus on the right of our service members to vote and not any political party’s preferred policy agenda," Aguirre said, adding that he's hopeful for "a clean fix."

Election officials say lawmakers must act fast to avoid fallout from likely recounts. So far, they are hopeful a solution could come soon.

"We're making strides — we really are," said Pinal County Recorder Dana Lewis, who added the conversation with lawmakers remains "very fluid."

Marson said the heartening aspect is that everyone, regardless of party, agrees the law passed in 2022 needs a fix.

"No one has told me this is not real," she said.

The recount law was a reaction to Joe Biden's narrow win over Donald Trump in 2020. Biden won by 0.3% of the vote. That didn't necessitate a recount under the law at the time. Under the new margin, it would have triggered an automatic recount.

Sasha Hupka covers county government and election administration for The Arizona Republic. Do you have a tip to share on elections or voting? Reach her at sasha.hupka@arizonarepublic.com. Follow her on X, formerly Twitter: @SashaHupka. Follow her on Instagram or Threads: @sashahupkasnaps.

Reach the reporter at maryjo.pitzl@arizonarepublic.com or at 602-228-7566 and follow her on Threads as well as on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter @maryjpitzl.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona leaders must fix key election dates by early February