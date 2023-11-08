State leaders push to remove CCSD Superintendent Jara

TechCrunch

The Chilean company was founded in September 2022 by Larry Gil to bolster the food supplier network across Latin America while also expanding its customer base in Asia and the United States. Gil’s family used to be in the importer business and he saw firsthand how inefficient it was, Gil told TechCrunch. “I decided to leave my previous job and see if I could make a product that provided access to food in a better way and financial accessibility for importers.”