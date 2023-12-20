State-led audits uncover financial irregularities in three north Florida small towns

Auditors and analysts didn’t pull punches in reports about the performance of officials in three small North Florida towns when they appeared this month before a Joint Legislative Auditing Committee.

The two-and-a-half hour meeting highlighted questionable bookkeeping procedures and the spending of tens of millions of public dollars in Greenville, Mexico Beach and White Springs — communities of fewer than 1,500 each.

The panel of state House and Senate members is charged with ensuring Florida’s 411 municipalities comply with state regulations and procedures when raising and spending money.

The committee heard some sobering revelations:

A report to support an audit of the City of Mexico Beach details a dispute in which city councilmembers are refusing to allow the mayor to inspect the books and monitor spending.

City of Greenville residents want an audit because their municipal building always seems to be locked and empty, while others wonder what happened with $2 million in grant money meant for the construction of a new grocery store. They also have questions about a city manager who twice quit and then was hired as a consultant before being terminated “with just cause.”

Meantime, an audit presented to the panel revealed the City of White Springs has been late in filing state required annual financial audits nine of the past 10 years. Also, people no longer employed by the city still retain signature authority on the municipal checkbook, and contracts for the city manager and fire chief do not require any work or documentation that work has been performed.

Rep. Michael Caruso co-chairs the Join Legislative Auditing Committee.

“These are major errors or indiscretions from an accounting perspective, things that are really unheard of at a city level, correct?” state Rep. Mike Caruso asked Derek H. Noonan of the Florida Auditor General's Office. The Delray Beach Republican chairs the committee.

“We see this, from time to time, mostly (in) small towns,” Noonan said.

Auditors have no less than 16 recommendations to correct deficiencies in how White Springs' city government conducts business.

In a written response, officials acknowledged the findings, challenged none of them and said they will either study the recommendations or just put them into practice.

Lawmaker says 'indiscretions' plaguing small town being audited

Deficiencies, or what Caruso called "indiscretions," came up time and time again when the meeting turned to Greenville and Mexico Beach. Lawmakers who represent those communities requested the audits.

Mexico Beach was devastated by Hurricane Michael in 2018, and federal and state disaster relief money totaling more than $100 million was made available to rebuild the Gulf County beach town of 1,000. More than $92 million has been spent so far.

After a new mayor was elected earlier this year, the city council denied her access to the software needed to monitor the city’s finances — and instead hired a city administrator to manage spending.

Mayor Michele Miller called the maneuver a violation of the city charter, which holds the mayor responsible for financial records. She filed a lawsuit, which is pending.

Sen. Jay Trumbull, R-Panama City, has asked the committee to dig into the city’s financial records.

“They had some changes on the commission. Their goal is to make sure that city funds were expended correctly,” Trumbull said.

“I think an audit is certainly called for when other members of council don’t want her to have access to those records. It might be good if somebody independent takes a look,” Caruso said.

Rep. Allison Tant, D-Tallahassee, represents Leon, Jefferson, and Madison counties

And Rep. Allison Tant, D-Tallahassee, said an investigation of the City of Greenville is needed to restore public confidence. There's also the puzzle of the employment history of a former city manager for the Madison County community of 770.

Lee Jones quit as city manager and was rehired as city CEO/CFO. He quit again and was hired a third time as a consultant before being fired. There is some confusion whether a second contract he has with Greenville, set to begin in January, is still valid. Jones could not be reached this week.

But Tant also said residents are concerned about the overall management of the city. Among their concerns is what happened to $2 million in grants intended to build a grocery store for a rural community that lacks public transportation.

When residents asked for information about the project, public records appeared to be “manufactured,” they told her. Spending decisions had been made apparently without a quorum of the council present, they also claim.

The documents did reveal that a part-time manager was paid $126,000. An interim manager had hired a Jacksonville firm to look into the city's finances.

“Greenville needs a lot of help. You’re just now finding out about the audits but ... we need across-the-board help,” Ed Deen, Greenville’s interim manager, told the panel.

“You are about to get what I imagine is a very costly but free audit, with recommendations on how to make your city a better place,” Caruso said.

What happens next

It normally takes the Florida Auditor General eight to 18 months to conduct a performance audit of a municipality before a preliminary report of findings is issued.

James Call is a member of the USA TODAY NETWORK-Florida Capital Bureau. He can be reached at jcall@tallahassee.com and is on X as @CallTallahassee.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Florida audits probe Greenville, Mexico Beach, White Springs spending