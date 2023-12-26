How will state legislation impact Southern Tier in 2024? Local reps detail top issues

When state lawmakers reconvene in Albany in January to kick off the 2024 legislative session, they will be faced with a variety of pressing issues — crime, affordable housing, jobs, taxes and climate initiatives, to name a few.

Southern Tier legislators have their own ideas about what topics will rise to the surface during the upcoming session, and what their priorities will be.

For many of them, economic issues will be front and center.

As area lawmakers prepare to return to the state capital, here are some of the issues they want to see addressed.

O'Mara: Rising costs, economic issues are a top concern

Pocketbook issues such as job opportunities, inflation, government spending and taxes are perennial topics in New York, according to state Sen. Tom O'Mara. O'Mara, a 58th District Republican, represents Chemung, Schuyler, Seneca, Tioga, Steuben and Yates counties, plus a portion of Allegany County.

The state Senate and Assembly need to take action in 2024 to make living in New York more affordable, O'Mara said.

"My constituents across the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes regions, and New Yorkers statewide, are worried about making ends meet," he said. "They see this state becoming less safe, less affordable, less free, less economically competitive, less responsible, and far less hopeful for the future."

State Sen. Tom O'Mara, R-Big Flats

Making necessary changes will be difficult with Democrats controlling both houses of the legislature and the governor's mansion, O'Mara added.

"Albany Democrats acknowledge that New York state has an affordability crisis causing the exodus of our citizens to more affordable states. However, the Democrats are intent on raising taxes to increase handouts to their base," O'Mara said. "They have no interest in reining in out-of-control spending, eliminating taxes, lowering costs, cutting burdensome regulations and mandates, or restoring public safety."

Lupardo: Southern Tier has a sobering poverty problem

Inflation and other economic issues affect everyone, but Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo, a Democrat in the 123rd District covering Binghamton, Vestal and Union, is especially concerned about the most vulnerable segments of society, including the poor and senior citizens.

While many businesses complain they can't find enough workers to fill positions, Lupardo wants to look at the other side of that issue and address roadblocks keeping people out of the workforce.

"It's hard to recover if we don't have enough workers to provide childcare," she said. "What is the cause of that? We're trying to find more ways to drive resources to providers."

State Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo

Lack of affordable housing for all demographics is also an issue Lupardo wants to focus on, along with issues affecting the older population, including a focus on more services, improving nursing home care and quality of life.

Lupardo said studies she's read regarding poverty have been eye-opening.

"Broome County is No. 3 (in the state) in the percentage of people living in poverty. It's Brooklyn, the Bronx and Broome," she said. "Binghamton tops the list of poorest cities, and Elmira is right up there. I'm focused on what to do about it."

Palmesano: New York's 'green' energy policy raises concerns

The state's push to mandate conversion from fossil fuels to electric power is a major issue for Assemblyman Phil Palmesano, R-132nd District. Palmesano, a Hornell native, represents much of Steuben County, all of Schuyler and Yates counties, and portions of Chemung and Seneca counties.

Palmesano said state officials need to re-examine electrification mandates he believes are not workable.

State Assemblyman Phil Palmesano

"I believe this plan is not practical and was never really possible. Affordability and cost have never been part of the discussion," said Palmesano, who said converting school buses to electric would cost school districts hundreds of thousands of additional tax dollars.

Rushing to convert most energy to electric prematurely could have disastrous consequences, he added.

"It's an unsustainable plan. I have great concern about the so-called 'Green New Deal' for New York," Palmesano said. "The only thing green is what it's going to cost taxpayers. The technology doesn't exist yet. You don't tear down a bridge before you build a new one."

Webb: More attention needed for women's and family issues

State Sen. Lea Webb, a Democrat representing the 52nd District covering Binghamton, Ithaca, Cortland and surrounding communities, is completing her first year in office after winning election in 2022.

Webb said the state made great progress on important issues in 2023, including historic investments in schools, lowering inflation, delivering tax relief for working families, and protecting reproductive freedom.

State Sen. Lea Webb

As chair of the Senate Committee on Women's Issues, Webb said her focus for 2024 will be on topics that affect women and families.

"I plan to put forward thoughtful legislation to support women’s health and increase maternal-infant outcomes," said Webb, who added economic issues also impact those constituencies.

"During the 2024 legislative session, I will continue to fight for working families and small businesses here in the Southern Tier, ensuring that our communities have the resources they need to thrive and prosper," she said. "Some of my priorities for 2024 include affordability for working families, increasing access to quality housing, fully funding our schools, childcare support, and creating jobs upstate by investing in infrastructure."

This article originally appeared on Elmira Star-Gazette: Economy, poverty concerns top legislative issues for Southern Tier