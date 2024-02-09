State legislation status on facility fees

Feb. 9—There are 11 states that have implemented or are studying ways to regulate or prohibit outpatient facility fees, but Pennsylvania isn't one of them.

State Rep. Kathy Rapp, whose district includes north-central and northeastern Crawford County, is Republican chair of the House Health Committee which deals with health issues.

While the idea of some type of regulation has been floated in the Pennsylvania General Assembly previously, "there have been issues with insurance companies opposing it," Rapp said. "We've not been able to get legislation through."

Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Indiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, Ohio, Texas and Washington are states that have delved into the facility fee issue.

Indiana requires hospitals to provide information on facility fee revenues, along with other revenue sources, in annual financial filings to the state.

Connecticut now has expanded what types of outpatient services facilities are unable to impose a facility fee, including telehealth.

Colorado and New York prohibited facility fees for preventive services while Texas has barred facility fees for drive-thru health services, like testing and vaccinations.

Ohio and Washington are limiting facility fee charges for telehealth visits. Ohio's legislation applies to all types of telehealth visits, while Washington prohibits facility fees on audio-only telephone consultations.

Maine has established a task force to study facility fees and report to its state Legislature with recommendations.