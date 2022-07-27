State legislative committee debates gun control ahead of session

Jul. 27—Gun violence is stirring debate at the state Legislature.

The interim Courts, Corrections and Justice Committee held a contentious hearing Tuesday at the state Capitol on how to prevent what one expert called a public health crisis that causes 69 percent of homicides and 59 percent of suicides in New Mexico.

"We have to tackle ... gun violence to really address homicides and suicides in the state," said Ari Davis, a policy adviser for the Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Violence Solutions.

Others criticized gun control measures as efforts to trample Second Amendment rights.

"I think guns are going to be a key topic in the coming 60-day session," said the committee chairman, Democratic Sen. Joseph Cervantes of Las Cruces, referring to the 2023 regular legislative session that begins in mid-January.

High-profile mass shootings in recent weeks — the May 24 massacre at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that killed 19 children and two teachers, and a July incident in an Indiana mall where an armed shopper fatally shot a gunman who had killed three others — loomed over Tuesday's emotional debate on how to curb gun violence while still honoring Second Amendment rights. Some speakers also cited the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision that ends New York state's restrictions on concealed handguns.

Casey Peterson, who said he is a U.S. Army veteran, called lawmakers incompetent and accused them of failing to protect children as they push to weaken gun owners' rights. He told Cervantes to "go to hell" as the senator tried to gavel him down.

Freshman Rep. Stefani Lord, a Sandia Park Republican, pushed back against talks on potential legislation that would restrict gun ownership, prompting a testy exchange with Cervantes.

Under New Mexico law, anyone purchasing a firearm must undergo an automatic background check at the place of sale — such as a gun shop. Davis said data shows there are "fewer police officers shot in states that have these laws."

Story continues

He recommended lawmakers consider new legislation requiring people applying to purchase a firearm to go to a law enforcement agency to be fingerprinted and await approval. Evidence collected from states with such laws show they "can reduce both suicides and homicides by at least 28 percent and mass shootings by at least 56 percent," he said.

Davis also urged lawmakers to consider banning the sale of automatic weapons to anyone under 21, noting many mass shooters — including the one in Ulvade — were teenagers.

Rep. Antonio "Moe" Maestas, D-Albuquerque, said it may be time to revisit New Mexico's open carry law, especially for the sake of children in schools.

But Brandon Cummings, an analyst for the Senate Judiciary Committee, said changing the law would require a constitutional amendment, which means the majority of the state's residents would have to vote in support of a ballot measure in a general election.

"Well, there goes that," Maestas said. "We can all carry our firearms walking around."

Maestas said some New Mexicans love guns and use them to hunt and practice shooting, but he also said "a society with more guns is a society with more gun deaths."

Instead of infringing on gun rights, Lord said, the Legislature should do more to determine why people are carrying out mass shootings.

She noted perpetrators of domestic violence often use other weapons at their disposal — knives, fists, bats — to inflict death and damage. "Until we get to the root cause, I feel we are going round and round and round to punish the guns constantly," she said.

She also urged lawmakers to include rural law enforcement leaders in future discussions about gun violence measures and criticized a crime package the Legislature passed earlier this year that will takes effect July 1, 2023.

Cervantes countered that he has included law enforcement officials who support state laws in legislative discussions.

He added lawmakers from both major political parties put in "many hours" of debate on the crime package, House Bill 68, which will increase penalties for several crimes.

Cervantes said Lord, who took office in January 2021, needed to respect the legislative process.

"I am new, but I am not stupid, and I will always stand up for stuff that is not good," Lord replied.

Among the measures that could be introduced in the 2023 session is a proposal to create an office for gun violence prevention in the state Department of Health. The office would compile and analyze data on gun violence and recommend ways to decrease it.

Dayan Hochman-Vigil, D-Albuquerque, plans to introduce the bill. She said the office could analyze previous bills aimed at reducing gun violence to see if they worked and help shape sound gun policy.