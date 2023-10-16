State legislators to discuss gasoline blend they say plays role in high prices

TechCrunch

Any conversation centered on the U.K. tech scene often has a strong center of gravity around the south of the country -- to many, "the U.K." and "London" may as well be the same thing. A recent House of Commons Committee report on venture capital allocation pointed to "uneven levels of VC investment" across the U.K., with the so-called "golden triangle" of London, Oxford and Cambridge attracting some 80 percent of the country's total investment. The lion's share -- around 70 percent of the total -- is poured into the Greater London region, as per Dealroom data.