State legislature approves funding for new centralized unit to combat organized retail crimes

The state legislature has approved funding for a centralized, statewide unit that will coordinate, investigate and prosecute organized retail crimes, Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced Wednesday.

Investigators, prosecutors and a data analyst will work in the 10-person Organized Retail Crime Unit.

The unit will specifically focus on organized retail crimes – thefts involving a group of individuals who steal products with the intent of reselling them for a profit. The group will be able to assist with investigations, deploy resources and prosecute crimes referred to the Attorney General’s office by county prosecutors.

“These are not petty thefts,” Ferguson said in a news release. “These are multi-jurisdictional, organized crime rings that endanger the safety of employees and customers, damage our economy, and drive up costs for all Washingtonians. This centralized, statewide unit will serve as a force multiplier to combat these sophisticated crimes and hold the perpetrators accountable.”

Last year, Ferguson unveiled a new task force to crack down on organized crime, which included representatives from law enforcement agencies and businesses, as well as retail employees. The need for a centralized unit was identified after the group expressed that additional resources were needed to investigate multi-jurisdictional organized retail crimes.

“I applaud the Attorney General for creating the Organized Retail Crime Unit,” said Bellevue Police Chief Wendell Shirley, who participates in the task force. “It’s precisely the proactive and focused statewide approach we need to combat this ongoing problem.”

Similar units are in place in other states, including Arizona, Michigan, Illinois and Utah, according to the Attorney General’s office.