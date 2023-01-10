State Legislature fully convenes in person for first time since 2020

With the bang of a gavel, the Washington State Legislature convened for the 2023 session on Monday.

Both chambers held opening ceremonies at noon. The last time legislators met fully in person was at the end of the 2020 session, when the Legislature adjourned just as the state went into lockdown because of the coronavirus. Funding for COVID-19 measures were passed unanimously in the final days of that session.

This year, lawmakers have switched their attention to other priorities.

House Speaker Laurie Jinkins, D-Tacoma, gave opening remarks for the House of Representatives. She celebrated the fact that the Legislature is more diverse than ever.

“The people’s House should reflect the diversity of this great state,” Jinkins said. “Washingtonians sent more women and people of color from every corner of the state here to work together on issues that are most pressing to us.”

Democrats in the state hold the majority in both legislative chambers, and some Democrats signaled their priorities in the weeks leading up to the session: gun control issues, a constitutional amendment for reproductive protections, housing, homelessness and workforce shortages.

Leaders have a lot to tackle this session, with a two-year state budget looming that needs to be passed before the session ends.

Jinkins elaborated on the need for affordable housing throughout the state, and said that the problem will require creative solutions with support from both sides of the aisle.

Additionally, she said that baby boomers being launched into early retirement because of COVID-19 has exposed workforce deficiencies in all industries and in every area of the state.

“This is an all hands on deck issue. Bipartisan. Bicameral. We all need to be aggressive and creative working together to solve workforce challenges,” Jinkins said. She said she has heard from incoming lawmakers from both parties about their desire to find common ground.

While she encouraged bipartisan cooperation, she noted too that division on some issues does exist.

“I don’t want to minimize the divisions that are out there — immigrant communities, transgender youth and the right to bodily autonomy for every single one of us are all being attacked in an effort to stoke the fires of fear and partisanship,” she added. “But in this Washington, even if we disagree on these topics, our conversations will recognize the humanity of every person.”

House Minority Leader J.T. Wilcox, R-Yelm, spoke after the House Speaker’s opening remarks.

“This is a building of a lot of division at times,” Wilcox said. “We’d like to overcome that as much as possible…We know that we’re capable of noble things in this building.”

“Almost every institution in our communities and our country has been torn down to some extent. Let’s be part of building one up,” he added. “Not by ever giving up, not by forgetting our principles, but by persuading in the most effective way — making an impact in the moment in that debate, but doing it in such a way that your opponents will have more respect for you instead of less.”

Jinkins also welcomed in the 23 new House lawmakers who were recently sworn in to office.

Gov. Jay Inslee will deliver remarks on Tuesday during his annual State of the State address at noon.

The governor introduced his priorities for the 2023 session in December, including a massive $4 billion request for bonds to construct enough affordable housing in the state to keep up with the pace of demand. He said his other priorities include addressing homelessness and behavioral health.

The 105-day legislative session ends on April 24.