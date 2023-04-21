State likely to pay $89K to test DNA in Concord double murder case

Apr. 21—CONCORD — New Hampshire may have to spend more than $89,000 to test DNA before a trial gets underway for Logan Clegg, the man accused of the double murder of a Concord couple in April 2022.

And nearly two-thirds of that amount will be spent to pay a defense expert just to observe the testing, according to documents filed in Merrimack County Superior Court. A judge approved spending for the DNA funds on Friday. According to filings, the estimates are maximum prices and the actual cost could be lower.

Clegg, 27, has asserted his right to a speedy trial, and he is on schedule to be tried in July. The homeless man is accused of shooting Stephen and Djeswende Reid to death on April 18, 2022, on walking trails in Concord.

According to a filing by homicide prosecutors, 31 samples of DNA must be tested before the trial, and the state has arranged for DNA Labs International, a private company, to do so. The testing will cost the state $30,045.

Because the DNA sample must be destroyed to be tested, the defense has a right to have an expert on hand when that takes place. But Clegg's public defenders — Caroline Smith and Mariana Dominguez — refused to approve the "observation fee" of $59,850.

They said the company is charging a high price because the state and Clegg are captive customers, and Clegg should have to pay no more than $6,000.

Because Clegg has been deemed indigent and is represented by a public defender, he does not have to pay the money; the state does.

Meanwhile, prosecutors asked a judge to authorize payment.

"Any delay in conducting this testing would greatly prejudice the state by depriving it of its ability to properly and fully prosecute the case," wrote Danielle Sakowski, a senior assistant attorney general prosecutor, in case filings.