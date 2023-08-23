State liquor commission mulling action against Stark County bar after fatal ATV crash

The Ohio Liquor Control Commission is considering disciplinary action against Spud's Corner bar in Lawrence Township in the wake of an ATV crash last year that killed a 20-year-old man.

The Ohio Liquor Control Commission is considering disciplinary action against Spud's Corner after investigators say it sold alcohol to a 19-year-old man who later caused a fatal all-terrain vehicle crash.

Blayze C. Patt, now 20, is serving a 60-day jail sentence for charges arising from the crash that killed his friend Zachary D. Reed, 20, a 2020 graduate of Washington High School in Massillon. Township police were called at 12:44 a.m. July 17, 2022, to the crash site, about half a mile south of the bar at 4019 Alabama Ave. NW.

In the subsequent probe, the Ohio Investigative Unit alleges eight violations of state liquor laws occurred at Spud's Corner, including furnishing intoxicating liquor and beer to a person under 21, sale of beer or intoxicating liquor to an intoxicated person and allowing a person under 21 to consume beer or intoxicating liquor on premises.

The Liquor Control Commission has set a hearing for Oct. 12 in Columbus.

If violations are found, the three-member commission can issue a fine or suspend and/or revoke a liquor license, according to Ohio Investigative Unit Enforcement Commander Eric Wolf.

The case against the liquor permit, held by Freddie W. Neil, was made by the Ohio Investigative Unit, a component of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The unit conducted an investigation to trace the source of the alcohol consumed by Patt at the request of township police.

A message left at Spud's Corner for Neil on Aug. 10 was not returned as of Monday.

Fatal crash triggered investigation into Spud's Corner

Township police concluded that Patt consumed alcohol at Spud's and left on an ATV, according to the department's report of the crash.

A firefighter/medic happened upon the crash scene on his way home from the North Lawrence Fire Department, which is near the bar. The firefighter told police he saw both men at Spud's Corner not long before the crash.

Patt pleaded guilty Aug. 7 to aggravated vehicular homicide, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, a drug abuse or a combination of them, and operating a motor vehicle or agricultural tractor without being in control of it. His blood-alcohol level was 0.17%, more than twice the legal limit for driving, at the time of the crash.

Stark County Common Pleas Judge Natalie R. Haupt sentenced him to three years' probation along with jail time.

What happened in related criminal cases?

Three related criminal cases arising from the same investigation were filed in Stark County courts.

A Spud's Corner bartender, 49, pleaded guilty in Stark County Common Pleas Court to tampering with records. The Massillon woman was originally charged with tampering with evidence and two counts of failure to comply with underage alcohol laws.

She was fined $250 and required her to pay court costs. A 180-day jail sentence was suspended on condition of two years' good behavior.

Wolf could not give details about the records because the case is pending before the Liquor Control Commission.

A Massillon man and woman, respectively 43 and 42, were charged with selling or furnishing intoxicating liquor to a person under 21. He bought Patt a Lemon Drop shot, and she bought him a Fireball shot, according to the complaint filed in Massillon Municipal Court.

Both cases were dismissed at the request of the prosecutor because the complaints were deficient, according to Massillon Law Director Justin W. Richard. Judge Edward J. Elum dismissed them without prejudice, to allow the prosecutor to refile charges if the investigating agency provides proper charging documents backed by evidence.

Additional evidence has been received: narrative and video from the Ohio Department of Public Safety. Richard said his office is contemplating refiling charges against both people.

Reach Nancy at 330-580-8382 or nancy.molnar@cantonrep.com.

On X, formerly known as Twitter: @nmolnarTR

