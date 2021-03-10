State: Livermore Falls hostage taker died from self-inflicted gunshot wound
Mar. 10—LIVERMORE FALLS — Donald White, 44, of Jay who held three people hostage Monday at 48 Knapp St., died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, according to Marc Malon, spokesman for the Attorney General's Office.
The injury sustained from being shot by a state trooper was non-lethal, Malon wrote in a news statement Monday.
The determination of cause and manner of death was made Wednesday by Dr. Lisa Funte, the state's deputy chief medical examiner, after a postmortem examination and autopsy at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta, according to Malon.
The investigation of the trooper's use of deadly force is continuing and no further details will be available until its completion.
White, who was armed, broke into the residence early Monday, according to police. One of the people in the house, Amie Smith, escaped and alerted police to the situation. Zip ties were used to restrain the three other people in the house, according to police.
Police responded to the report of an armed intruder at 5:25 a.m. Two other hostages were either released or escaped later in the day.
The third and last hostage, Kenney Smith, 64, father of Amie, was reunited with his family early Tuesday after the more than 15-hour stand-off with police. Smith was injured during the ordeal.
Police negotiators tried several times to get White to come out of the house and to let Kenney Smith out.
Maine State Police spent most of Tuesday removing bombs from the house that White allegedly brought with him.
Police were still at the scene on Wednesday investigating. The Maine Attorney General's Office is conducting an investigation.
The Knapp Street was opened up on Wednesday but was closed down, again, shortly after. Cones were placed at the corner of Church and Knapp streets in Jay and at Searles and Knapp streets in Livermore Falls. It was later opened up to local traffic only for people who live on the street, Livermore Falls Police Chief Ernest Steward Jr. said.
When it was first closed, again, Wednesday morning, Ricky Merrill of Jay who lives on Knapp Street, carried his trash to the other side of the where the cones had been placed so it would be picked up. A section of the street was closed off Monday and Tuesday.
"I kind of have mixed emotions. I understand there is an investigation that needs to go on but at the same time I have to move my trash and this will be the third day with no mail, unless I go get it," said early Wednesday morning. He said no one told him he had to go get his mail.
It is unknown if road was reopened to local traffic if the postal service was able to deliver his mail.
Merrill had been on his front porch putting together a greenhouse to start plants to put in the ground this spring. He went over to Livermore Falls Public Works foreman Bill Nichols when he saw him to see if he had to move his trash and he did.
"It would be nice to have the street back to the way it was so we don't have to around in circles to get from one place from the other," he said.
A woman who lives at the Lavoie Street Apartments in Jay had walked the length of Knapp Street to get to Richardson Avenue so she could shop early in the morning. She carried two bags of groceries on the way back and was told by police she would have to go the long way around.