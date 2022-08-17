State, local police calm 'distraught' man at State House

Aug. 17—CONCORD — State and local police helped calm down a man who had come to the State House Tuesday morning and allegedly made threats before heading across the street on his way to Attorney General John Formella's office.

State House staff had reported that the unidentified man first appeared at the office of House Speaker Sherman Packard on the third floor.

After allegedly making threats some feared alluded to the potential for "suicide by cop," officials said the man abruptly left.

Police reviewed surveillance video that confirmed he had left the State House.

While heading over to the AG's office, state and local police stopped the individual outside the building to calm down the situation, state officials said.

"This afternoon the New Hampshire Department of Justice received information that a distraught person was on his way to the Attorney General's Office from the State House," said Michael Garrity, Formella's director of communications.

"NH DOJ Investigators worked with State Police and Concord Police to locate the individual and speak with him. The person did not violate any laws and the situation was resolved without incident."