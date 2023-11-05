State, local police investigate death in Lewiston

Nov. 4—LEWISTON — State and local police are investigating a death reported around 8 p.m. Friday, officials said.

Lewiston police Lt. Derrick St. Laurent on Saturday would not confirm any circumstances surrounding the death, including how police would characterize it. Instead, he said Maine State Police was investigating.

Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety, would confirm only the time of the call, but said no further details about the death, including the location where police responded, would be made available at this time.

Moss said state police would have additional details after an autopsy is performed, likely on Monday.

'We know what it's like to lose a piece of our soul.' Biden, first lady visit Lewiston to honor victims of Oct. 25 shootings

Local police, Maine State Police respond to standoff in Lewiston