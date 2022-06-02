State, local police investigate shooting in Plymouth

Jun. 2—State and local police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Plymouth Wednesday night, officials said.

Emergency services dispatch transmissions Wednesday indicated police and fire personnel responded to an address on Highland Terrace around 6:55 p.m. for a male suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

"There appears to be no direct threat to the public," state police said in a statement. "Further information will be released when it becomes available."

"The joint criminal investigation is ongoing, no new updates to provide at this time."

Around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, state police would only say the joint investigation is ongoing.