State loses 'an uphill battle' in capital murder prosecution

Dec. 11—When a Hartselle man who had spent more than three years in the Morgan County Jail was acquitted of capital murder charges late Friday afternoon, he looked at family and friends in the gallery and mouthed, "Wow."

Zachary Bernard Williams, 33, then turned to his defense attorneys Robert Tuten and Nick Heatherly, shook their hands, and walked to Circuit Judge Charles Elliott and shook his hand.

After four days of testimony and one day of deliberations, the unanimous jury found Williams not guilty of the 2019 murder of Michael Wayne Irvin Jr., 30, at Irvin's home in the 1600 block of Marion Street Southwest in Decatur.

Dressed in a colorful shirt and blue slacks, Williams left the courtroom still in shackles, but according to jail records he was released at 7:51 p.m. Friday.

Williams had been in jail since April 4, 2019, when he was arrested for his alleged participation in the fatal shooting.

Testimony during the trial showed Irvin sustained at least eight bullet wounds in the early morning hours of Feb. 25, 2019, during a break-in and struggle with at least one offender. About six weeks later, Williams and Ulysses Ke'Andre Wilkerson, 22, of Decatur, were arrested and charged with capital murder. Wilkerson is being tried separately.

During a 40-minute videotaped interrogation with Decatur police at the time of his arrest, Williams said he would go to jail and "prove my innocence in court."

"He never wavered from that," Tuten said after the verdict. "The entire time, he said he not involved in the killing. We may never know what happened in that house that night, but evidence presented certainly did not support his involvement at all. There was no evidence that connected him to this homicide whatsoever."

Heatherly said the jury was attentive to the trial testimony.

"The jurors performed their job faithfully and dutifully," he said. "We're very thankful that Zachary can get this resolved and behind him."

Tuten said Williams has no recourse for the time he spent locked up.

"That time is gone. There's not a thing he can do about it," he said.

'Uphill battle'

Inconsistent testimony created problems for the prosecution.

"We knew going into the case that it was going to be an uphill battle," Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson said after the verdict.

"We had one witness, Brian Wiggins, who refused to tell the story the way he told law enforcement immediately after the murder occurred," Anderson said. "He claimed on the stand that that he didn't remember, because of his recent drug use. However, we had the victim's daughter who positively ID'd the defendant (as being) at the scene. So in our minds, we can place the defendant at the scene and participating in the murder."

Wiggins told police near the time of Irvin's death that Williams had confessed to the shooting, but at trial the witness denied that he and Williams had any discussions about Irvin.

Irvin's daughter, then 4 years old, was in the house at the time of the shootings. Now 8 years old, she pointed at Williams during testimony Tuesday when asked if the man who killed her father was in the courtroom. That testimony, however, conflicted with her failure to identify Williams in three separate photo lineups shortly after the shooting and her videotaped statement to a Morgan County Child Advocacy Center forensics interviewer that she had not seen the intruder's face.

Anderson said the prosecution team did what it could.

"One juror stated after the verdict that the jury needed evidence that the defendant was present during the crime," Anderson said. "We gave them all we had and don't know what else we could have given them."

Anderson said there would be no effort to restart the search for a killer in the case.

"There is no need to look. In our opinion, one of the murderers walked out of the courtroom today," Anderson said Friday. "We still have a co-defendant to try. We plan on prosecuting him next."

A trial date has not been set for Wilkerson.

Before the verdict was announced, the judge warned the gallery of about 30 people that if they could not remain under control, they should leave the courtroom. Eight Morgan County sheriff's deputies were in the courtroom at the time the verdict was read. One attorney in the gallery stated he has not seen that level of security at any other jury trial in Morgan County.

On Monday and Tuesday, family members and friends of Irvin were emotional and a few left the courtroom in tears. On Friday afternoon after the verdict was announced, they left the courtroom visibly shaken.

Crying and expressing her belief that Williams was guilty, Georgia Ann Irvin, the victim's mother, said, "Of course, I'm disappointed."

The jury began deliberations Friday morning. At about 10:30 a.m. the jury said it needed to review Williams' 40-minute interrogation video as well as two videos from police body cameras at the crime scene.

At 2:20 p.m., the jury sent a message to the judge that it was deadlocked and would not be able to reach a verdict.

At 2:34 p.m., the judge informed the jurors they need to continue working toward a unanimous decision. At 4:25 p.m., the verdict was read.

Capital murder is punishable by death or life in prison without parole. The elements of capital murder include a murder with aggravating circumstances as defined by Alabama law. The indictments of Williams and Wilkerson alleged the men committed a murder during the commission of a burglary and a robbery, and in the presence of a child under 14 years old. According to testimony Irvin's son, 8 at the time, was asleep in the house, and his 4-year-old daughter was also in the house.

Irvin's longtime girlfriend and mother of the two children, Leslie Huaracha, was at a nightclub and returned home about 3 a.m. to find Irvin's body on the floor in the laundry room.

At the preliminary hearing in April 2019, a police detective pointed to two main pieces of evidence tying Wilkerson and Williams to the crime.

The first was a roll of duct tape in the foyer of Irvin's house, which Huaracha said did not belong there. A forensic analysis obtained April 1, 2019, revealed Wilkerson's DNA on the tape, Decatur Police Detective Sean Mukaddam said.

Wilkerson denied involvement in the murder, but told police he might have touched the duct tape while it was in Williams' car. Wilkerson also denied being in Decatur at the time of the shooting, but later changed his story, Mukaddam said.

The second significant piece of evidence was the statement of Wiggins, who voluntarily approached police to say that Williams had confessed the crime to him and included details that matched the crime scene, Mukaddam said.

Wiggins told Mukaddam that Irvin charged Williams after Williams broke in the front door, and Williams immediately shot him.

"Irvin continued to fight like the bullets weren't fazing him," Williams told Wiggins, Mukaddam said at the preliminary hearing. Williams' alleged confession to Wiggins was not recorded.

