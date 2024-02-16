State lowers speed limit on Frederick's Golden Mile

Drivers on Frederick’s Golden Mile will need to keep an eye on their speedometers, after the Maryland State Highway Administration lowered the speed limit in the area this past week.

The change from 45 mph to 35 mph comes after a recent traffic engineering study that showed a lower speed limit will better align with existing driver speeds, roadway design and layout, and pedestrian use, according to a state highway news release.

The Maryland State Highway Administration lowered the speed limit from 45 mph to 35 mph along West Patrick Street on the Golden Mile in Frederick, Md., the week of Feb. 12, 2024.

The change is in effect on U.S. 40, also known as the Golden Mile and West Patrick Street, between U.S. 15 and Old Camp Road.

Old Camp Road is where McDonald's and 7-Eleven stand across the Golden Mile from each other. It is shortly after eastbound traffic exits from Interstate 70.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Maryland State Highway lowers speed limit on Frederick's Golden Mile