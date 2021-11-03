State: Man walked from Anderson to Pendleton to plan '19 murder

Nov. 3—ANDERSON — Both sides agreed that Austin Frawley shot to death Michael Beard in 2019, but the defense maintained it was unintentional.

Frawley, 27, is charged with murder and a felony count of use of a firearm as the state seeks an enhanced sentence in the shooting death of Beard, 33, Pendleton.

Testimony continues Wednesday in Madison Circuit Court Division 3 with the state expected to call Beard's girlfriend and several investigators to testify.

Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings said Tuesday during opening statements 3 that Frawley believed Beard was having a sexual relationship with Frawley's girlfriend.

"Frawley was very mad," Cummings said. "He killed Michael Beard."

Cummings said on the night of Oct. 18, 2019, Frawley walked from Anderson to Pendleton and was thinking about how he would kill Beard.

Cummings said Beard's girlfriend, Schandra Kumler, was not at home. Frawley entered the home where Beard was sleeping, shot him in the head and walked back to Anderson.

"What he didn't know was that Beard had cameras in his home that show the shooting and Frawley walking out the back door," Cummings said.

He said several people identified Frawley as the shooter from the video surveillance.

Defense attorney Thomas Godfrey said the defense agrees with a number of facts in the case.

"Austin Frawley was troubled emotionally because he believed his friend was having sex with (Frawley's) girlfriend," Godfrey said.

Godfrey said Frawley stopped working, and the night before the incident his girlfriend told him to move out.

"He walked to Pendleton to confront Beard," he said. "He tried to wake Beard up, but Beard wouldn't wake up.

"Austin was battling within himself as to what should be done," Godrey continued. "His emotions won out. It was not a knowingly and intentional murder of Beard."

Christina Beard-Smith, Beard's s mother, said she knew Frawley and at one point he showed Beard-Smith and her son a gun he purchased that she recognized as a 9 mm automatic.

Beard-Smith said she got a telephone call from Kumler that something happened and she should return to her Pendleton home, a few doors down from her son's.

When she arrived at Beard's home, she observed several emergency vehicles and was eventually told her son had died.

While waiting outside to hear from police, Beard-Smith said Frawley sent a Facebook page screenshot to boyfriend's cellphone. The page said a man had been shot in Pendleton.

She testified her boyfriend sent Frawley a text message that Michael Beard had identified Frawley as the suspect.

"He's alive," was Frawley's response, according to Beard-Smith.

A few days later, Beard-Smith found a bullet in the laundry when she was going through her son's possessions and called police.

Kumler testified that she returned from work and found the back door open, which was unusual. She found Beard lying on the bed and at first thought he was asleep.

"He wasn't warm to the touch and there was blood coming from his nose and mouth," she said.

Kumler called 911 and performed CPR on Beard until Pendleton police and EMTs arrived.

After his arrest, Frawley confessed to shooting Beard, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Frawley showed officers where he changed clothing after the shooting and where he "threw the gun," according to the affidavit.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.